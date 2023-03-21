SKYRYSE EXPANDS TO NEW HEADQUARTERS AMID SIGNIFICANT GROWTH TARGETING MASSIVE REVOLUTION IN GENERAL AVIATION

Opens Doors to New 27,000 Sq. Ft Headquarters and Separate Technology Development Facility In El Segundo

A Dozen Open Positions for Engineers Looking to Revolutionize Aviation

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse , bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight through a highly-automated and touchscreen flight control system, opened the doors to its new El Segundo headquarters this week. As the company continues to hire aviation and aerospace talent and charges toward certification, it has outgrown its 9,000 sq. ft. office space and opens its doors to a new state-of-the-art workspace in El Segundo, widely recognized as the aerospace capital of the world.

Skyryse opens its doors to new 27,000-square foot headquarters in El Segundo, CA. (PRNewswire)

After quickly building a top-notch aviation engineering team and implementing a highly experienced leadership organization, Skyryse grew from 30 employees at the beginning of 2022 and closed the year with 90 employees. As the company continues to scale development and secures a supplemental type certificate for its one-of-a-kind airframe-agnostic flight deck, the company has opened a second state-of-the-art development facility near its headquarters in El Segundo.

"We are growing at a rapid clip and continue to look for top engineering talent to join our mission of reducing general aviation accidents, making flight simpler and safer, and revolutionizing the future of transportation," said Dr. Mark Groden, Founder and CEO of Skyryse. "We've put a lot of thought into creating an environment that communicates our vision of bringing the freedom and joy of safer flight right in the middle of one of the largest aerospace hubs in the U.S."

In October of 2021, Skyryse closed a $205M Series B funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and Monashee Investment Management, the largest Series B fundraise in aerospace history.

About Skyryse

Los Angeles-based Skyryse is bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight for all through FlightOS, its easy and intuitive integrated flight control system. FlightOS removes many complexities of managing an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $260 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

Skyryse opens New Headquarters in El Segundo (PRNewswire)

Skyryse Lobby in New El Segundo, CA Headquarters. (PRNewswire)

Skyryse launches a new logo reflecting the modern growth and evolution of the company. (PRNewswire)

