"NAMI Say It Out Loud" Virtual Card Game Will Prompt Important Mental Health Conversations Among Young People

ARLINGTON, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today released NAMI Say It Out Loud — a free virtual card game designed by young people, for young people — that is intended to prompt important conversations about life, relationships and mental health.

Best played among three to six people, the game has three decks — Whisper It, Say It and Shout It — with questions of increasing intensity, plus a Mix It deck combining cards from all three decks. Some of the questions include "What makes you cringe?", "What emotion do you feel most often?" and "What's your biggest fear?"

The decks also include "wild cards" and "wellness cards" that mix up the conversations, like suggesting you compliment the person next to you or take a stretch break.

"It's hard to overstate the power of conversation in supporting and destigmatizing mental health, especially for young people," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "We hope NAMI Say It Out Loud will spark meaningful discussions, providing a safe and casual space for youths to open up and learn from each other's unique, diverse experiences and perspectives.

"We know that half of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14 but typically goes undiagnosed for many years," Gillison said. "Honest and direct conversations are the first step in getting help for those who need it."

A NAMI survey of teens in August 2022 found that about two-thirds of them (65%) feel comfortable talking about their mental health with the people closest to them, while nearly half (46%) said they are comfortable talking to their friends about it.

NAMI Say It Out Loud, which was co-created by the NAMI Next Gen young adult advisory group, can be played in almost any context: a new twist on game night, hangouts with friends or roommates, or meet-ups at sororities and fraternities. Found at siol.nami.org, it is a free game and is best played on your mobile device.

