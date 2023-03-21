LovelyWholesale - Temu's Most Popular Fashion Brand

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the Company"), an international quick-to-market online women's fashion brand, has become one of the most popular fashion brands in Temu in half a year as over 10,000 followers and 11,000 shop reviews of the LovelyWholesale Temu store have been received in the past 5 months.

The most popular item of the LovelyWholesale Temu store is a two-piece set, with 65,000 sold so far. 85% of customers who have bought this set rated it 5 stars. Many customers wrote reviews saying, "great quality, great material, and great price". "A customer left us a message saying that she bought LovelyWholesale in Temu. The clothes are of the same quality as the ones she bought from the LovelyWholesale website," said Jovan, the CMO of LW. "We are glad to see this feedback. And we hope to see more feedback like that. It means that customers have the awareness of the LW brand. It is a manifestation of brand power. We'll keep going."

Temu's growth is surging, and so is LovelyWholesale. Over 20,000 pieces of the LW Basic collection have been sold every day this Spring. The sales of plus-size clothing is growing rapidly, too.

"I absolutely love LovelyWholesale! You guys make clothes for the plus-size and trendy girls like me. My confidence has definitely been boosted." Said Jasmine Kyaira, a LovelyWholesale customer. "We are so touched by this feedback. It gives us guidance and meaning in all that we are and all we do." Jovan said.

The company invests 80% of sales generated on Temu in fabric research and improvement, to keep making affordable and high-quality fashion accessories for trendy women, curvy & plus-size, and men. With the help of Temu's huge traffic, LovelyWholesale hopes to bring more consumers affordable trendy clothing in the future.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousand types of fashionable clothing, shoes, sexy lingerie, and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher-quality products at competitive prices to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customers know they can trust us for everything they need from the latest trend-led pieces and celebrity inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends and affordable prices for the first time. Over the past 12 years of operation, LovelyWholesale has become one of the most popular online fashion stores in North America.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com and instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online

