LG ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF NEW 49-INCH CURVED ULTRAGEAR MONITOR AND LIMITED-TIME PROMOTION

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today pricing and availability of its new 49-inch Curved UltraGear™ monitor (49GR85DC-B). Priced at $1299, the latest in the UltraGear™ lineup is now available for preorder thru April 2, 2023 exclusively at LG.com and will include a special preorder offer1 of a free UltraGear™ Gaming Pad ($199.99 ARV). Pre-orders are expected to ship in early April.

LG Electronics USA announced today pricing and availability of its new 49-inch Curved UltraGear™ monitor (49GR85DC-B). (PRNewswire)

Bringing gameplay to the next level, LG's 49-inch UltraGear™ monitor features an up to 240Hz2 Dual QHD (5120x1440) curved (1000R) display with an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. The 49GR85DC-B model also supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 and delivers an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response rate. Paired with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, serious gamers are equipped with a fluid, virtually tear-free HDR gaming experience. Advanced gaming features also include Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, FPS Counter, and Crosshair.

For those who desire the ability to play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, the new monitor offers OnScreen Control3 which supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) allowing consumers the ability to configure their monitor to suit their needs. Consumers can also choose from a variety of enhanced gaming GUI including Gamer, FPS or RPS to optimize display settings.

Designed with gamers in mind, the 49-inch UltraGear™ monitor provides a three-sided, virtually borderless display design and LED Hexagon backlighting. Also built-in is a DTS® Headphone:X® jack which provides accurate spatial localization in games for 3D audio over headphones.

For more information on LG's UltraGear™ monitors, visit LG.com.

1 Preorder for the LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 49GR85DC-B is available only on LG.com from 3/20/2023 – 4/2/2023. Preorders are estimated to start shipping the week of 4/3/2023 and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and are non-transferable. All standard Terms of Purchase apply. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

2 Supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly. The graphics card is sold separately.

3 OnScreen Control software installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:









LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria

Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com

christin.rodriguez@lge.com

Bringing gameplay to the next level, LG’s 49-inch UltraGear™ monitor features an up to 240Hz2 Dual QHD (5120x1440) curved (1000R) display with an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. (PRNewswire)

The 49GR85DC-B model also supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 and delivers an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response rate. Paired with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, serious gamers are equipped with a fluid, virtually tear-free HDR gaming experience. Advanced gaming features also include Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, FPS Counter, and Crosshair. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA