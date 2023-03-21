HAIR GROWTH SUPPLEMENT LEADER VIVISCAL™ INTRODUCES NEW SUITE OF TOPICAL HAIR GROWTH PRODUCTS FOR WOMEN

Viviscal's New Assortment of Topicals Promote Gorgeous, Fuller-Looking Hair

EWING, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viviscal™ — a leader in hair growth supplements and long-time partner for millions of men and women in their hair growth journeys — has introduced a new suite of innovative topical hair care products to address women's hair concerns. The new suite is comprised of a Viviscal™ Thickening Shampoo, Viviscal™ Strengthening Conditioner, Viviscal™ Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, and Viviscal™ Thickening Serum. As consumers continue to look for solutions for improving hair health and hair growth, Viviscal™ is committed to creating new formulas that promote thicker and healthy looking hair for everyone.

"At Viviscal™, we know that hair health and finding solutions to address hair thinning continues to be top of mind for so many consumers every day. That's why Viviscal™ continues to innovate accessible solutions that our customers can trust," said Stacey Ramstedt, Vice President of Marketing for Viviscal™. "We're thrilled to announce a brand new lineup of hair products that offer a simple regimen, providing women with gorgeous hair and even more confidence in their daily lives."

Known for its #1 clinically tested Hair Growth Supplements, Viviscal™ created these new products to help women in their hair health journeys. All of the new products are formulated with hair building blocks biotin and keratin and fortified with marine collagen and seaweed extract infused with a signature floral fragrance.

Viviscal ™ Thickening Shampoo g ently cleanses and stimulates the scalp as well as strengthens and reduces breakage when used in conjunction with Vivscal ™ Strengthening Conditioner, leading to healthier looking hair.

Viviscal ™ Strengthening Conditioner conditions, strengthens hair and reduces breakage when used in conjunction with Vivscal ™ Thickening Shampoo, delivering hydration without weighing hair down.

Viviscal ™ Thickening Serum is a lightweight leave-in treatment that coats each hair strand, creating thicker, fuller-looking hair when used in conjunction with Viviscal ™ Thickening Shampoo and Strengthening Conditioner.

Viviscal™ Exfoliating Scalp Scrub is formulated with sea salt to cleanse and gently exfoliate the scalp by removing dead cells and buildup, resulting in a healthy scalp environment.

Viviscal™ is known for its award-winning Hair Growth Supplements, formulated with an AminoMar™ Marine Complex along with key nutrients including biotin, vitamin C and iron, to help nourish thinning hair, reduce shedding and increase thickness.* Viviscal™ understands the emotional connection between hair growth and empowerment, and seeks to continue empowering consumers with access to simple hair growth solutions through these new products.

Viviscal™ products are available now on Viviscal.com and at other major retailers including Amazon, Ulta, CVS, Walgreens and more.

To learn more about the new suite of Viviscal™ products, visit Viviscal.com and follow along @viviscal on Instagram and @viviscal on TikTok.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Viviscal™:

For the past 25 years, Viviscal™ has been devoted to promoting the advancement of hair health and is supported by published clinical studies. Viviscal™supplements are clinically proven and specifically formulated for consumers who want thicker, beautiful hair and have been proven to provide noticeable results in as little as three months. Viviscal™supplements are for men and women suffering from fine or thinning hair. Viviscal™ has both a consumer line sold in most major retailers and on its website, and a professional line, Viviscal™ Professional, which is sold exclusively by stylists and medical professionals.

