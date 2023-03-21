Dr. Todd Lanman Begins Breakthrough Low Back Total Joint Replacement Clinical Trial in Beverly Hills with 3Spine, Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Lanman, MD and Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery announced completion of the first lumbar total joint replacement procedure in California as part of a pivotal clinical trial sponsored by 3Spine, Inc. The surgery was performed on an outpatient basis at the Advanced Surgery Center of Beverly Hills. MOTUS, the implant used in the procedure, received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020 and is currently approved for use at up to 20 U.S. centers under an Investigational Device Exemption.

Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery logo (PRNewswire)

The study sponsor selected Dr. Lanman as the California site based on his significant contributions to motion technology research. He is recognized throughout the world as a pioneer in motion surgery for the spine, with a unique practice including A-list celebrities, musicians, luminaries, C-suite executives and foreign dignitaries, many of whom travel the globe to seek his unique approach to care. Dr. Lanman's Restorative Motion Surgery philosophy focuses on retention of natural range of motion; physical conditioning; and a return to full, long-term function.

"We have proven that we can retain movement with artificial disc replacement surgery and can even reverse past fusions," said Dr Lanman. "The century-old 'go-to' procedure of fusing the spine should be a thing of the past. We strongly believe that at least half of fusions in the U.S. should never have been done in the first place. Every other joint in the body gets a replacement, and the spine should be no different."

Dr. Lanman continued, "We always ask the question somewhat rhetorically, 'What surgery would you want for yourself or a loved one?' Can anyone honestly say they would want a spinal fusion? I've personally had eleven spine surgeries. I have one artificial disc in my neck, three in my back, and two fused levels in my lower lumbar spine. So that's your answer. I'm a spine surgeon and I chose motion. The only reason we aren't using joint replacements in every case is we just don't have every implant we need. I think MOTUS will change that. If this clinical trial is successful, I can take care of maybe 80% of all degenerative lumbar patients with leg and back pain, including people with severe stenosis, worn out facets, bad discs, and instability. I can already do this in the neck and in some cases in the low back, but with MOTUS I can take care of people earlier in the disease process and more completely. This is very exciting."

3Spine's lumbar total joint replacement procedure and MOTUS device is a 'first-of-kind' technology replacing the function of the disc and facet joints through a posterior approach. The procedure is intended to broadly address leg pain, back pain and spinal instability while correcting posture and movement. Much like a hip or knee total joint replacement, the procedure treats degenerative disease through reconstruction of the functional spinal unit.

3Spine, Inc. is seeking single-level indications from L1-S1 in patients suffering from lumbar degeneration with or without foraminal or recess spinal stenosis with no more than a grade 1 spondylolisthesis at the involved level. Additional details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov. Patients in the Greater Los Angeles area interested in participating in the clinical trial can email Nicole at research@spine.md for more information.

About Dr. Todd Lanman:

Todd Lanman, MD has over three decades of experience as a spinal neurosurgeon and has spent the last 25 years practicing spine surgery in Beverly Hills. In addition to being a world-renowned spinal surgeon Dr. Lanman has also had 11 spinal surgeries, including spinal fusions and artificial disc replacements. Because of these experiences as surgeon and as patient, Dr. Lanman brings a unique perspective to his surgical practice.

About Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery:

Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is committed to improving patients' quality of life by relieving pain and restoring spinal motion. The Beverly Hills practice has been at the leading edge of spine health for the past quarter of a century. Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery has and continues to pioneer artificial disc replacement and fusion revision surgeries to help neck and back pain sufferers live their best lives.

About 3Spine:

3Spine is a new kind of healthcare company founded to integrate the development, clinical research, and delivery of low back total joint replacement. 3Spine is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with research and development facilities in the Greater Boston area.

Todd Lanman, MD (PRNewswire)

An x-ray scan showing an implanted MOTUS device while standing (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery