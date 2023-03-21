DATA PIPELINE AUTOMATION LEADER ASCEND.IO UNVEILS 'ASCEND FOR DATA MESH'

Industry-first capability enables enterprises to manage a data mesh sourced from multiple cloud platforms within a single console

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io , the leader in data pipeline automation, announced today the integration of new Data Mesh capabilities in the company's Data Pipeline Automation Platform, enabling businesses for the first time to share and link data across multiple data clouds from a single console.

The Ascend Data Pipeline Automation Platform is a single platform with intelligence to detect and propagate change across a company's ecosystem, ensure data accuracy, and quantify the cost of its data products. Pipelines powered by Ascend seamlessly ingest, transform, and share data for the business, across the entire end-to-end journey.

The new Data Mesh capabilities allow teams to package data into products that can be easily consumed and reused across the organization, while assuring the lineage of that data to ensure that information is current and accurate. Ascend is the only company in the market that provides this capability across multiple data cloud platforms, vastly increasing the value that businesses can derive from their data.

"The reality is, the vast majority of companies now use multiple cloud data platforms, and the larger they get, the more likely that becomes," said Ascend Founder and CEO Sean Knapp. "This results in a lack of end-to-end visibility and leverage across teams, and lost lineage. Ascend for Data Mesh pulls these fragmented silos together and companies that are rapidly scaling can continue reaping the same benefits of Ascend's Data Pipeline Automation Platform regardless of how many teams or compute engines are involved. A new team and data cloud can be added in less than a minute, and engineers can be contributing to the mesh in less than three minutes"

The new Data Mesh capabilities incorporated into Ascend's platform were developed through the combination of two advancements unique to Ascend:

First is the company's extensible architecture enabling support of multiple cloud data platforms (i.e., Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and open source Spark) on a unified architecture.

Second is Ascend's fingerprinting technology built into the DataAware Control Plane, which enables the company to link code and data together, tracking lineage and ensuring data integrity.

With these two capabilities combined, companies can fully track, automate and optimize data as it traverses across data platforms throughout the data lifecycle.

Ascend works with a range of customers across industries to help businesses get more out of their data, among them Skydio, Komodo Health, and News Corp.

"We are all excited about getting our hands on the new functionality and harnessing the power of the multi-data cloud concept," said Simon Smith, CDO at NewsCorp, "This idea of full end-to-end lineage/visibility across clouds and only bringing data together when you need to. It's really the first time that the whole data fabric/mesh has made sense to me, as I can see how it would work practically!"

Ascend for Data Mesh is now available to customers on the Company and Dedicated plans . For more information, please visit https://www.ascend.io/product/ascend-for-data-mesh/ .

