Bestselling Author and Organizational Psychologist Teams Up with Fellow Bestselling Writer and Journalist to Reveal the Science-based Secrets to Employee Engagement and Finishing What You Start

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In their new book, Swipe: The Science Behind Why We Don't Finish What We Start, organizational psychologist, CEO, and bestselling author Dr. Tracy Maylett and journalist and bestselling writer Tim Vandehey draw on disciplines from neurobiology to business to reveal a powerful and previously unidentified psychological process that causes us to disengage from what we care about most. The book is available today from Amplify Publishing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

"SWIPE: The Science Behind Why We Don't Finish What We Start" is available now from Amplify Publishing and where books are sold. (PRNewswire)

Amidst growing reports of quiet quitting, low employee retention, declining mental health, and more, it feels as though we may be doomed to a life of disengagement and regret. Why do we disengage from what is important to us? Why is it so hard to finish what we start? These questions have gone unanswered until now.

In Swipe, Maylett and Vandehey have identified an impulse known as the "Swipe," a side effect of our high-tech culture. Using a massive research database, Swipe reveals how this mechanism works and teaches readers to recognize when they're caught on the "Hamster Wheel" of disengagement.

By understanding the Swipe, readers can take the reins and change their behavior. Blending neurobiology, psychology, business statistics, journalism, and storytelling, Swipe shines a spotlight on the universal problem of not finishing what we start. Ultimately, conquering the Swipe is about being more human—at work, at home, or with friends.

Author Tracy Maylett, Ed.D., is a CEO, organizational psychologist, and business school professor. He has authored three previous award-winning books, including bestsellers The Employee Experience: How to Attract Talent, Retain Top Performers, and Drive Results and ENGAGEMENT MAGIC: Five Keys for Engaging People, Leaders, and Organizations.

Co-author Tim Vandehey is a journalist and New York Times bestselling ghostwriter of more than 65 nonfiction books. His work has been featured in Fast Company, Inc., Forbes, and Entrepreneur and has garnered numerous awards, including multiple Axiom Business Book medals and Independent Publisher Book awards.

Swipe: The Science Behind Why We Don't Finish What We Start is a conscientious self-help and business book, designed to help readers understand and then escape the Swipe phenomena. It is available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and other retailers. For more information, self-assessments, and additional resources, visit: www.swipethebook.com

