Valence Group and MajorKey's Latin America Division Combine to Create Kopius, A Dual Shore Technology Powerhouse

SEATTLE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Kopius, a dual shore digital solutions business co-located in Seattle and Buenos Aires. Kopius has been formed through the combination of Valence, a Seattle-based digital consulting firm, and the Latin American division of MajorKey, a Chicago-based technology services business. Both companies are part of The Acacia Group, specialist investors in digital transformation companies. Acacia is backing the formation of Kopius to service rapidly growing client demand for the exceptional dual shore digital consulting and delivery teams the combined business offers. MajorKey's U.S. business will remain focused on the Identity and Access Management market.

The launch of Kopius transforms the combined company's value to its commercial and public sector clients. It brings together a highly skilled team drawn from the U.S. and Latin America, capable of working at scale and speed to tackle complex challenges across the array of digital technologies central to effective enterprise transformation. Today Kopius supports nearly 100 U.S. commercial and public sector clients with more than 600 consultants, designers, and engineers. Kopius delivers end-to-end capabilities across digital experience and strategy, technology solutions, and engineering and operational services.

"This is an exciting day for everyone at Kopius. It crowns the integration of two great companies to create a new digital powerhouse. The whole team is united around the mission to solve digital tech challenges creatively," said Jim Darrin, Kopius CEO. "Our true value to clients lies in our ability to achieve strategic clarity, build practical solutions for today, and continuously plan for what's next. That way, we help clients get more value from their technology investments and navigate the future with confidence."

"Central to our strategy for Kopius is sustaining a challenging and rewarding home for the best technical talent in the business across the U.S. and Latin America," said Matias Mazzuchelli, Kopius Chief Operating Officer. "Our work helping some of the world's biggest brands retain their edge creates an exciting and diverse range of opportunities for consultants, designers, engineers, and developers to work at the cutting edge of technology and innovation. We're excited to welcome new people to the Kopius family as we grow."

"The launch of Kopius exemplifies our approach to building stronger businesses that achieve a greater impact for their clients and create new opportunities for their people," said Tim Matthews, partner with Acacia. "Client demand is growing for the kind of agile, scalable, and high-value digital services that Kopius offers. With such an outstanding team, we know that they will make a major impact in their market."

The leadership of Kopius combines industry-leading experience in technology strategy, solution design, engineering, and technical recruiting and team-building. Together, they will be relentlessly focused on designing quality solutions delivered by teams drawn from the best onshore and nearshore talent, technically skilled for the problems they solve, and culturally compatible with the clients they serve.

Kopius is a dual shore digital solutions company. We are resourceful and practical leaders of digital transformation. Kopius operates across all stages of the digital transformation journey with integrated consulting, design, and engineering services delivered by dual shore consulting and delivery teams. Applying creativity, curiosity, and resourcefulness to everything we do, we guide clients on their technology journey, helping them adapt to change and exploit new digital advances, driving continuous value from their technology investments. For more information, visit www.kopiustech.com.

The Acacia Group is a specialist investment firm building stronger businesses by harnessing the power of digital transformation. We work closely with management teams as engaged and supportive partners, fostering resilient cultures of collaboration and innovation to make companies more valuable to their clients, employees and co-investors. By empowering skilful leaders, nurturing exceptional talent, investing in innovation and building distinctive brands, we create the qualities business need to achieve lasting success. For more information, please visit The Acacia Group or follow us on LinkedIn.

