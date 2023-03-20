Supercuts Franchisee Association Marching Forward Together at Annual Conference

The event will focus on creating a better future for owners and stylists

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supercuts Franchisee Association (SFA) is hosting its annual conference starting today through March 22, offering franchisees educational sessions, social events and a trade show.

The Las Vegas Education Destination is an investment by Supercuts and Regis Corporation in the ongoing education of Supercuts stylists from around the country. (PRNewswire)

During the conference, franchisees will focus on "Marching Forward Together" with their partners at Regis Corporation to create a better future for owners and stylists. Attendees will hear from speakers Scott Greenberg and Winn Claybaugh about transforming businesses and boosting teamwork. The conference will include vendors like John Paul Mitchell Systems, Rallio, Paradox, Leasecake, Innovative Salon Products, Malibu Wellness and more.

"The annual SFA conference is a great opportunity for franchisees to network and connect with the leadership team," says Gary Robins, an Executive Supercuts Council member and Supercuts Franchisee Association leader. "We're excited to continue marching alongside our corporate teammates to create a better future for every member of the Supercuts community."

Supercuts' top priority is creating an environment that fosters its stylists' growth through in-depth, ongoing education; and pairing that environment with a singularly distinct support system for franchisees that ultimately ensures its guests receive the highest quality haircare available.

About Supercuts:

As of September 30, 2022, there are 2,233 individually owned and operated Supercuts franchise salons. Supercuts leads the salon industry in convenient, quality hair care services and supporting stylists through ongoing education opportunities. The franchise's proven technique, highly trained stylists and nationally recognized professional brands of hair care products offer an exceptional guest experience for haircutting, hair-color services and more. Download the Supercuts app in the App Store , or on Google Play . For additional information, visit Supercuts.com

About Regis Corporation:

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,494 locations worldwide. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at Regiscorp.com.

