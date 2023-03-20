San Antonio Fruit Farm Wine Will Plant a Tree for Every Bottle Purchased During Earth Month

In partnership with One Tree Planted, San Antonio Fruit Farm is creating environmental change

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Fruit Farm wine is joining a sustainable future by partnering with One Tree Planted for Earth Month this April. In partnership with One Tree Planted, San Antonio Fruit Farm will plant one tree for each bottle purchased in the month of April for up to $10k.

San Antonio Fruit Farm wine is joining a sustainable future by donating one tree for every bottle purchased this April

San Antonio Fruit Farm is proudly crafted by female, Italian oenologists, who share a passion for both the long-standing traditions of Italian winemaking and the opportunity to connect to the land that grows their grapes. In addition to its focus on remaining gluten-free and vegan-friendly with no artificial additives, San Antonio Fruit Farm wine is committed to making the earth a better place through its environmental initiatives and campaigns.

"As grape growers and winemakers of San Antonio Fruit Farm wine, we know it's our responsibility to protect the earth that allows us to farm quality production for our wines," said Paola Bocchino and Ivana Poggio, winemakers of San Antonio Fruit Farm. "We are looking forward to our inaugural Earth Day initiative with One Tree Planted and feel confident about the impact our wines can make on the earth for years to come."

One Tree Planted is a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. Together, San Antonio Fruit Farm and One Tree Planted will partner on the organization's mission of restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact around the world.

"We appreciate the support of Riboli Family Wines and all the great work we will be able to do as a result of this partnership," said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager at One Tree Planted. "The trees planted as a result of this project will have positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and people for years to come."

Earth Month takes place during April every year as a time to raise environmental awareness and create consciousness around the issues that affect mother nature. This year, EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global organizer of Earth Day, announced the theme as "Invest in Our Planet" calling on businesses, leaders, and organizations to join the movement. San Antonio Fruit Farm is proud to accept the challenge for a more sustainable future through this year's One Tree Planted partnership.

San Antonio Fruit Farm is available for $11.99 in five flavors: Strawberry Guava, Blackberry Orange, Peach Passion Fruit, Cherry Lime, and Pineapple Papaya. For more information, visit https://www.sanantoniofruitfarms.com/earthmonth/.

More About San Antonio Fruit Farm

Proudly crafted in Italy by two female winemakers, San Antonio Fruit Farm is naturally crafted with dual fruits and natural sweeteners providing a refreshing, low-alcohol alternative for consumers. This wine was crafted under the Riboli Family Wine umbrella, a family-owned company that has been in the wine industry for over 100 years. Learn more at https://www.sanantoniofruitfarms.com/ or follow us on Instagram @sanantoniofruitfarm.

More About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

