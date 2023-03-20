Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Rose

KSS Becomes Exclusive Distributor to Increase the Brand's Customer Reach Across California and Aid in Launching the Brand's New Edible & Flower Lines

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose , California's leading cannabis brand, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, acting as their exclusive distributor to bring the brand's original Turkish-Delight style edibles alongside a new effects-based approach to their Delights and a brand new line of Rose Flower to retailers across California.

Rose (PRNewswire)

"I speak for our whole team when I say how excited and honored we are to be represented to our retailers by the KSS team" commented Nathan Cozzolino, Rose Founder. "As Rose continues to rapidly expand our product line with a new effects-based approach to our Delights and a brand new line of Rose Flower, it makes it timely for us to transition to and leverage the knowledgeable and hard working team, KSS. We feel strongly that this will give us the ability to focus on the work we do best, continuing our pursuit of making the best quality cannabis products we possibly can."

Rose offers Turkish-Delight style edibles infused with single-strain flower rosin and seasonal produce, brought together in unique flavors developed by renowned chefs. Pressed from whole, cured flower, their house-made flower rosin preserves the beneficial natural properties of the plant, honoring it in its original form while providing you the best quality experience.

"Rose is consistently known as one of the top cannabis brands in California, offering consumers unrivaled products in terms of quality and originality" said Brooks Jorgensen, President of Kiva Sales and Service. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to partner and to act as their exclusive distribution partner to help the brand further reach consumers across California and bring their new product lines to market."

Kiva Sales and Service has extensive experience in elevating groundbreaking products, while offering a visionary approach to connect with untapped cannabis consumers. This new strategic partnership will facilitate significant expansion of Rose products throughout California by strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach achieved through collaboration between Rose and KSS sales teams.

For more information about Rose's product offerings and retailers, please visit https://www.roselosangeles.com .

About Rose:

Rose is California's leading cannabis brand, offering innovative products that put quality and our relationship to nature at the forefront. Their Turkish-Delight style edibles are infused with single-strain flower rosin and seasonal produce, brought together in unique flavors developed by renowned chefs. Pressed from whole, cured flower, their house-made flower rosin preserves the beneficial natural properties of the plant, honoring it in its original form while providing you the best quality experience. Rose Farm in Penn Valley, CA is where their sungrown flower is cultivated then infused into Delights for a closed-loop edible, and made available as smokeable flower.

About Kiva Sales & Service:

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

KIVA Sales & Service (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiva Sales & Service