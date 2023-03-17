Lucid Opens New Retail Studio Location in California, at The Village at Corte Madera in Marin County

Corte Madera Grand Opening to take place on Saturday, March 18, at 10:00 AM PDT

NEWARK, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest range, fastest charging electric car on the market, today announced the official opening of its latest Studio location in Corte Madera, CA. The new opening marks 35 Lucid Studio and service center locations in North America and 40 globally.

"We have been eager to open a location in the North Bay, an area known for its expansive natural beauty and commitment to acting on climate change," said Zak Edson, Vice President of Sales and Service, Lucid Group. "We look forward to welcoming the residents of the North Bay to the Studio in Corte Madera to experience industry-leading technology that underpins Lucid Air, allowing for zero tailpipe emissions without compromising performance."

Local residents are invited to visit the Lucid Studio on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 10:00 AM for the grand opening. Test drives are available during the grand opening and during regular business hours. Those interested are encouraged to contact Lucid Corte Madera to schedule a drive, or feel free to stop by and request a drive.

Customers can receive a $7,500 EV credit on the purchase of the award-winning Lucid Air. This limited time offer is available for select configurations of Lucid Air Touring and Air Grand Touring models ordered by March 31, 2023 and delivered by April 30, 2023.¹

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in locations that underscore the company's unique design aesthetic.

Future Studio & Service Centers

Additional locations will continue to open as Lucid expands its presence in North America and globally. Customers can visit during normal business hours or can book a personal appointment by contacting the Lucid team at lucidmotors.com/contact. Customers may also start exploring their preferred Lucid Air through the "Design Yours" Configurator.

1Limited time offer for purchases of Lucid Air Touring and Air Grand Touring. Offer not applicable to vehicles with Stealth look, PurLuxe interior, or Metal roof. Cannot be combined with leasing incentives. Must place order by no later than March 31, 2023 and take delivery by no later than April 30, 2023. Offer available only in the US. Contact a Lucid Studio Advisor for additional information on vehicles available for quick delivery at 1(844) 367-7787 (toll free).

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statements

