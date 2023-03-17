The Bahamas Co-brands with Worth Avenue Yachts at Palm Beach International Boat Show

The Bahamas collaborates with world-class yacht brokerage firm to target wider yachting audience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to target a wider superyacht audience, The Bahamas will participate in the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) in collaboration with Worth Avenue Yachts, a world-class yacht brokerage firm specialising in the sale of luxury yachts, yacht charters and new yacht construction.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) Yachting Department will join forces with Worth Avenue Yachts in a co-branded opportunity that will see the branding of The Islands of The Bahamas showcased inside Worth Avenue Yachts' main tent area on their floating dock space over the four days of the 41st Palm Beach International Boat Show.

Additionally, BMOTIA will have a booth in the Clematis tent at booth M-12 where our hotels, marinas, and airlines, will have exhibitor space to promote their products. These partners include Bay Street Marina, Romora Bay Resort & Marina, Jet Nassau Aviation, Bluff House Resort & Marina, Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board, Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, Bahamasair, Grand Bahama Yacht Club, the Association of Bahamas Marinas, Nassau Cruise Port, Atlantis Paradise Island, Chub Cay Resort & Marina, Exuma Escape Bahamas Ltd, Sandyport Beach Resort, Long Island Bahamas Boat Rentals & Tours, and Nassau Yacht Haven. The Boat Show will take place in downtown West Palm Beach, 23 – 26 March.

Boating and yachting represent one of the biggest growth sectors of the Bahamas tourism industry. In 2022 The Bahamas saw 92,926 boaters visit the various islands with over 50% ( 46,880) coming from Florida. A leading event on the calendar of international boat shows, PBIBS features the latest in boating, yachting, and marine technology. This year's edition of the Boat Show will attract more than 55,000 attendees and 600 exhibiting brands. Some 600 boats will be on display, ranging from 8-foot inflatables to superyachts nearly 300 feet in length.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation officials attending this year's show will include the Honorable John W. H. Pinder II, Parliamentary Secretary.

"The Bahamas has a longstanding reputation as a boating paradise," said Parliamentary Secretary Pinder. "In recent years, we have seen the strong emergence of the superyacht market. This is a market of tremendous potential, one that we are courting very vigorously. This year, we have partnered with Worth Avenue Yachts, a leader in the global yachting sector, to reach a greater number of clients among the international yachting community."

Pinder further noted: "The Palm Beach International Boat Show is considered the Monaco Yacht Show of the U.S, attracting a high net worth clientele. Placing Bahamas branding on the dock space of Worth Avenue Yachts will give us direct access to charters, buyers, current owners, as well as charter brokers. We will capitalise on this singular opportunity to showcase The Bahamas' diverse yachting product and to educate yachting enthusiasts on the recent changes to The Bahamas boating fees."

Over the four days of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, staff of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Yachting Department, joined by various industry partners including Odyssey, Nassau Yacht Haven and Romora Bay Club, will showcase The Islands of The Bahamas as a top yachting destination, with opportunities throughout each day to interact directly with clientele visiting Worth Avenue Yacht's dock space. Ministry officials will engage in meetings with potential investors in the boating sector.

The four busy show days will be highlighted by two gala events, both of which will offer excellent networking opportunities for BMOTIA executives and industry partners to interact with clients and key players in the international yachting sector.

Worth Avenue Yachts' Annual Private Client Event, hosted on the evening of day one of the boat show (23 March), is dedicated to current and prospective yacht owners as well as previous and prospective charterers. This event will also be attended by Worth Avenue Yachts charter brokers as well as clients from the supporting brands – Rolls Royce, Flex jet, UBS, and others.

Bahamas Night, a Bahamas themed soiree, will be hosted on the evening of day two (24 March) aboard a megayacht. The evening's guest list will include yacht owners, yacht brokers, professional athletes, Bahamian dignitaries, BMOTIA executives, industry stakeholders and influencers. Bahamas Night will be hosted by the BMOTIA in partnership with Worth Avenue Yachts, The Cut Agency – Sports, Amerant Bank, Louis XIII, Tequila 512 and Pink Sands Spirits * (not confirmed)

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

About Worth Avenue Yachts

Worth Avenue Yacht was founded in 2011 by industry leaders Michael Mahan and Brian Tansey. Michael has been in the yachting industry for over 30 years, and has watched luxury yachting evolve from a niche, relatively unknown leisure industry to the global luxury yacht brokerage it is today. As the industry became more professional, more regulated, and more competitive as it matured, Michael recognized the need for a fresh and innovative approach to luxury yacht sales and charter—in fact, he believed an entirely new yacht brokerage business model was called for. For more information, please visit www.worthavenueyachts.com.

