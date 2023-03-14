Mohr Partners Promotes Misti Meggs to Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., the world's largest wholly-owned corporate real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing occupiers, has promoted long-time company veteran Misti Meggs to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Misti Meggs (PRNewswire)

In her expanded role, Meggs will be responsible for overseeing the delivery and execution of corporate real estate solutions to the firm's occupier clients across all markets and service lines. She also will support business development efforts by working closely with Mohr Partners' brokers, service-line professionals, third-party strategic partners and shareholders.

"During her 16 years with Mohr Partners, Misti has built our best-in-class research, site-selection and consulting services platforms," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said. "These services—which provide mid-cap and Fortune 500 companies with corporate real estate advisory services tied to labor, logistics, economic incentives and workplace strategy—have prepared her for her new role."

"I am thrilled to assume my new role during an exciting period in Mohr Partners evolution from a US occupier focused transaction firm into a global full-service corporate real estate advisory and outsourcing services firm," Meggs said.

Meggs joined Mohr Partners in 2007 working in business development before steadily rising to her most recent position of Managing Partner, Strategy & Growth.

A native of Texas, Meggs graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a degree in Finance and Master of Corporate Real Estate (MCR) designation through CoreNet Global.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

