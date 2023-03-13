Visibly Announces Appointment of Chief Sales Officer

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibly, developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test, has appointed Simran Chatrik as its Chief Sales Officer. Chatrik will be responsible for expanding the company's sales strategy and developing sales teams to continue to bring vision testing technologies to eye care providers and eyewear providers across the globe.

Chatrik holds a B.A. in Marketing from New York City's LIM College and her professional career includes more than 18 years of portfolio management experience, holding a variety of senior-level roles with leading brands in the optical and luxury fashion industries. In addition to a strong sales background, she also brings with her a proven track record of increasing revenue and building robust customer relationships.

Most recently, Chatrik spent more than 5 years with Safilo Group, managing national key accounts across a portfolio of 32 licensed brands. Prior to Safilo, she worked in luxury fashion for nearly 13 years, leading national and international sales for brands such as Valentino, Hugo Boss, Pringle of Scotland, and Brunello Cucinelli.

Chatrik is deeply committed to building Visibly's momentum in the healthcare space. She shared, "Visibly is a pioneering company at the forefront of online vision testing, with a huge runway for growth ahead. I'm thrilled to be joining the team as they enter their next chapter of expansion and to help create additional opportunities for consumers to fulfill their eye care needs."

Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly said, "As we continue to fulfill our mission of bringing affordable, accessible vision care to the masses, Simran Chatrik's expertise will be a powerful catalyst in our continued growth."

ABOUT VISIBLY

Visibly is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, building digital vision care solutions that enable patient choice and provider capacity. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily and make other aspects of vision care more convenient and accessible to everyone.

