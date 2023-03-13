DALTILE LAUNCHES "QUICK-SHIP" COMMERCIAL TILE

Made In The USA tile benefits commercial A&D and contractors.

DALLAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daltile, the industry leader in tile, is currently launching its new "Daltile OnDemand" quick-ship program that greatly benefits commercial architects, designers, and contractors nationwide. A perfect solution to the unpredictability of the global supply chain, Daltile's Made In The USA OnDemand assortment offers an alluring range of "in-stock and ready-to-ship tile". Twenty-two of Daltile's most popular commercial large-format porcelain tile products quickly ship out, arriving within 1-2 weeks. This carefully selected assortment of key colors and the industry's most desired sizes is the perfect blueprint for any commercial design.

"The much anticipated Daltile OnDemand program is a true quick ship program delivering in 1-2 weeks," said Whitney Welch, vice president of commercial sales, Dal-Tile LLC. "The program is geared equally toward A&D customers as well as contractors. Designers can specify with confidence and contractors can keep within project timelines when purchasing Daltile OnDemand."

The Daltile OnDemand collections of large-format, commercial-rated porcelain tile products offer the highest levels of contemporary style, featuring designs that range from cement and stone to concrete look tiles. In addition, one of the collections (Daltile's Volume 1.0) offers the added performance benefit of proprietary StepWise technology, providing 50% greater slip resistance than traditional commercial tile.

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, exteriors, and roofing tile. Daltile products are distributed through over 250 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and gallery design centers that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile.com and follow Daltile on Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

