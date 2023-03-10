BMO Capital Markets CEO Dan Barclay named Male Ally of the Year by Financial Women's Association

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dan Barclay, CEO, BMO Capital Markets, has been named Male Ally of the Year by the Financial Women's Association (FWA), recognizing his contributions to FWA's mission to promote the professional development and advancement of all women through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and alliances across the financial community.

The New York-based FWA has been championing women in the workplace since 1956. Each spring the association honors women in the public and private sectors for their achievements, leadership, and professionalism. Since 2019, FWA has announced a Male Ally of the Year to recognize those who have demonstrated a commitment to promoting women in finance.

"As we celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month, we welcome the opportunity to recognize Male Ally of the Year Dan Barclay who has helped to drive inclusion, diversity, equity and access, as we pave the way forward for women in finance," said FWA President Hermina 'Nina' Batson.

"I'm proud to congratulate Dan on this well-deserved honor," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "This recognition is a testament to Dan's impact as a leader, his contributions to the advancement of women in the financial sector, and BMO's commitment to driving progress for our clients, colleagues, and communities."

Dan Barclay is CEO of BMO Capital Markets, where he is responsible for all of BMO's interactions with corporate, government and institutional clients in global markets. He has over 31 years of investment banking experience in a broad range of industries and has been recognized as a Champion of Change by Toronto-based Women in Capital Markets.

BMO has been a longstanding partner of FWA through the Equity Through Education Program the bank founded 19 years ago which has benefited more than 5000 students to date with more than US$27 million in donations. BMO also helped FWA found the Back2Business returnship program in 2016 to help with the transition back to a professional life in financial services.

Barclay received the award on Thursday, March 9th at the FWA's 65th Anniversary Gala Dinner. For information about the gala or the FWA, please visit FWA of New York, Inc.

About BMO

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

