Hollyland Unveils Solidcom C1 Pro, World's First Wireless Dual-Mic ENC Intercom Headset System

SHENZHEN, China, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, the leading wireless solution provider, has announced Solidcom C1 Pro, the first full-duplex wireless dual-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) intercom system. As an upgrade over its predecessor, Solidcom C1 Pro offers a groundbreaking team communication experience with the ENC technology and Push-to-Talk (PTT) function. This next-generation headset system features the advanced DECT 6.0 tech, a wideband audio range of 150Hz to 7kHz, a reliable LOS range of up to 1,100ft (350m) for 2 to 9 people, and a portable design without beltpacks.

Solidcom C1 Pro system is considered the perfect solution in dealing with loud to extremely loud environments such as worship activities, music festivals, sports events, video productions, or other performances. More importantly, the Pro version is entirely compatible with Solidcom C1, which means users may add the Pro headsets to the existing C1 system for the enhancing on-site intercom experience.

ENC-powered Clear Audio

The Solidcom C1 Pro is a true game changer with built-in ENC technology. Just activate the ENC switch and unleash the magic. Each headset has TWO mics -- the unidirectional main mic captures the speaker's voice range and simultaneously, the omnidirectional secondary mic records the 360° background noise levels. Through a process with the advanced ENC algorithm, the background noise is able to be eliminated by up to 20dB, which ensures your crew a crystal clear sound during team talk. To test the practical use, Hollyland invited over 10 church teams to experience the Solidcom C1 Pro for 2 months and has received great feedback from them. Feel free to review the case study: Awaken Church x Hollyland.

Flexible Mute/Talk Options and PTT Function



Apart from the microphone boom moving up or down to switch between the TALK and MUTE modes, Hollyland added the PTT function for additional operational flexibility. By simply pressing the TALK/MUTE button, users mute the intercom system, and by pressing and holding the TALK/MUTE button, users activate the PTT function. Similar to using a walkie-talkie, the risks of interrupting or speaking over an existing dialog or communication are virtually eliminated.

"The 2022 Solidcom C1 sets a new benchmark for the wireless intercom market and quickly becomes the category top seller. It's a great encouragement to all Hollylanders, inspiring us to continuously improve the user experience to the next level", said Hollyland Product Director Chris Zhu, "A few months ago, a production team reached out and asked whether we could solve the communication issue for A&V technician crews dealing with extremely loud events. Thus here comes Solidcom C1 Pro, and now we're excited to see how the market will react!"

Availability and Pricing

The non-hub version of Solidcom C1 Pro (2S-8S) is available now.

The hub version will be available in mid-April.

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. empowers global customers with professional wireless solutions with wireless video transmissions, wireless intercoms, and wireless microphones — since 2013. For more information, visit www.hollyland-tech.com, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

