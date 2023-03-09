Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fathom Holdings Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

CARY, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)(PRNewswire)

Call Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 833-685-0908
International dial-in: 412-317-5742

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.FathomInc.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through March 29, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 877-344-7529
International replay dial-in: 412-317-0088
Replay ID: 2712492

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860 
FTHM@gatewayir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-sets-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-conference-call-for-wednesday-march-22-2023-at-500-pm-et-301767462.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.