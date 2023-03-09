New Brand Platform Doubles Down on Serving Up Diner Comfort Anytime, Starting with Free Cups of Coffee When America Needs it Most

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Denny's reveals, "It's Diner Time," a new brand platform that also serves as a rallying cry to remind Americans that sometimes you just need the comfort of a diner, and Denny's is here, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner or late night, a milestone occasion or an everyday moment.

Denny’s Debuts “It’s Diner Time” Platform as Americans Prepare for Daylight Saving Time (PRNewswire)

The fully integrated "It's Diner Time" platform shines a light on the iconic brand as it celebrates its 70th anniversary year and reestablishes itself as America's Diner for today's America. The platform is being leveraged through a multi-channel strategy with touchpoints in paid, earned and owned media along with a re-invigorated in-restaurant experience.

To launch "It's Diner Time," Denny's will help to ease America's adjustment to daylight saving time, serving up diner comfort in the form of free, fresh coffee, when it's needed most. As Americans brace themselves for Sunday, March 12 when clocks spring forward, leaving everyone exhausted and confused about the actual time for the rest of the week, the brand will pour a free cup of Denny's Signature Diner Blend coffee made from 100% sustainably harvested arabica beans for all Denny's Rewards members across the country on Monday, March 13. Denny's Rewards members can access a coffee coupon through their digital wallet to redeem their free cup of coffee at their nearest Denny's location on Monday March 13 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Not a Denny's Rewards member? Not a problem! Sign up for Denny's Rewards at dennys.com/rewards, head to the nearest Denny's with your digital coupon and enjoy a free cup of coffee with your meal. Offer valid in-store only.

America's Diner is also keeping the city that never sleeps caffeinated. Passers-by in New York City's Flatiron Plaza are invited to enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee at the first-ever Denny's Pop-Up Coffee Bar on Monday, March 13 between the busy commuting hours of 6a.m. and 2p.m. EST. Travelers, commuters and residents can help themselves to a free cup of coffee on tap while supplies last at this one-of-a-kind pop-up Denny's that's complete with diner countertops and cushioned bar stools.

"Denny's is synonymous with life's moments, big and small, and our new It's Diner Time platform acknowledges just how much our guests have relied on the comfort of our diners, whether in celebration of a milestone, to catch up with an old friend, or simply because they lost an hour of sleep and could use that morning cup of coffee," said John Dillon, Denny's President. "For the past 70 years, Denny's has been known as America's Favorite Diner for a reason - we love to feed people and bring communities together to create meaningful connections through food, service and value. We look forward to serving our guests for another 70 years and beyond."

The new "It's Diner Time" brand platform will continue to come to life through all elements of the guest experience at America's Favorite Diner. For more information about Denny's, please visit www.dennys.com .

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Denny's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Denny's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Denny's