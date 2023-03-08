yes. every kid. applauds Speaker Renner for leadership on educational freedom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Florida House Speaker Paul Renner's 2023 legislative session kickoff, Executive Director Craig Hulse released the following statement on behalf of yes. every kid.

yes. every k⁠i⁠d. ⁠i⁠s a lead⁠i⁠ng advocacy ⁠t⁠eam w⁠i⁠⁠t⁠h a fam⁠i⁠l⁠i⁠es-f⁠i⁠rs⁠t⁠ approach ⁠t⁠o ⁠t⁠ransform Amer⁠i⁠ca’s educa⁠t⁠⁠i⁠on pol⁠i⁠cy landscape. (PRNewswire)

"The proposed expansion of educational freedom and customized learning with House Bill 1 is a win for all of Florida's families. Speaker Paul Renner and the Florida Legislature understand that families deserve the power to make the educational decisions that are best for their child. House Bill 1 is an opportunity to listen to families' desire for more innovative approaches to learning and trust them to choose the best-fit education. With a universal voucher program as well as a part-time enrollment provision, this legislation will allow families to have flexibility in customizing their children's education and demonstrates what's possible when we prioritize families by expanding educational options.

"As Speaker Renner kicks off this legislative session, we look forward to working with Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Sen. Corey Simon, Rep. Kaylee Tuck, the rest of the Florida Legislature, and Gov. Ron DeSantis to expand Florida's education freedom to every kid."

