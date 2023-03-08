Plunk Makes HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate List for AI-Powered Home Valuation Platform

Advanced analytics startup recognized for real-time insights into the housing market and launches new column on HW Media's RealTrends

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk , the leading real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, has been named as a winner of the 2023 HW Tech100 Real Estate , which recognizes the most innovative technology companies serving the real estate economy.

Plunk Logo (PRNewswire)

We believe that accessibility to real-time data and analytics is the key to unlocking the industry's full potential

The HW Tech100 list, published annually by HW Media evaluates technology companies across the real estate ecosystem, including mortgage, real estate, proptech and fintech industries. This prestigious list highlights the most impactful players in the industry who have helped drive significant progress within the housing market.

Plunk's selection for the HW Tech100 list is a testament to the company's groundbreaking advanced analytics platform, which has enabled real estate professionals, investors and mortgage lenders to gain deep insights into the single-family residence (SFR) market and enhance their property investment-making capabilities.

"We believe that accessibility to real-time data and analytics is the key to unlocking the full potential of the real estate and mortgage industries," commented Brian Lent, CEO and Co-Founder of Plunk. "We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire and the inclusion into the HW Tech100 list 2023."

In addition to this award, Plunk's Chief Economist Vince O'Neill will be authoring a new monthly column in partnership with HW Media to examine and analyze the interrelationships between the residential real estate and stock markets.

"We are excited to have Mr. O'Neill as a content contributor on RealTrends. His monthly column explores the fascinating relationship between stock performance and the housing market. As the two markets continue to evolve and impact each other, Mr. O'Neill will provide a unique perspective on this dynamic and interconnected landscape," remarked Tracey Velt, Senior Director of Data and Content, HW Media.

About Plunk

Plunk is an advanced analytics company revolutionizing the way homeowners, home experts and investors value and invest in residential real estate—through the next-generation application of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and image analysis.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plunk