Innovex is pleased to announce the appointment of Angeline Sedita to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. ("Innovex") announced today that it has appointed Angeline (Angie) Sedita to its Board of Directors.

Angie Sedita is a senior executive with almost 30 years of experience in the financial markets as a globally top ranked sell-side equity analyst covering the Energy and Energy Transition sectors. Most recently she was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and the lead analyst covering the Oilfield Service and Contract Drilling sector, with overlap into Industrial and Energy Transition. Previously she worked at UBS Investment Bank for nine years as a Managing Director, and before that spent nine years with Lehman Brothers as Vice President also covering Energy. She started her career at AG Edwards & Sons (now Wells Fargo) covering E&P, Integrated Oils and MLPs.

Angie is widely respected for her thought-leading industry research, financial acumen, operational/technical industry knowledge, and capital stewardship. Financial strengths include equity offerings, valuation, FCF analysis, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Adam Anderson, Innovex's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to have Angie join our Board of Directors. Angie brings a different perspective on our business particularly through the lens of the public financial markets for oilfield services. I've known Angie for many years and am confident her experience and expertise will greatly benefit Innovex in a variety of ways."

Innovex designs, manufactures, and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production, and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities worldwide. Innovex combines best-in-class engineering expertise with a unique blend of conventional, innovative, and proprietary technologies including WearSox® deepwater centralization products, SwivelMASTER® deployment technology, and dissolvable frac plugs, QCI artificial lift technologies, and a full suite of fishing tools. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with sales, operations and service locations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

