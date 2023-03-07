Video Advertising Bureau: These Are the Top Streaming Trends Impacting Marketing Plans in 2023

Shift Towards Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST), Greater Representation of Multicultural

Audiences and Adoption of Modern Measurement Solutions Among Trends Identified

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the 15 must-know viewer behaviors, marketplace dynamics and trends impacting how marketers develop their strategies and campaigns in 2023? The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) examines that question in its report, Setting The Stage: 15 Streaming Trends That Will Impact Marketing Plans in 2023 .

Download full report here: https://thevab.com/insight/setting-stage-2023 (PRNewswire)

"The recent expansion in ad-supported streaming at scale gives marketers another truly premium ad video connection to engaged consumers while they are immersed in their high-affinity favorites," said Sean Cunningham, President and CEO, VAB. "In 2023 and 2024, we will see marketer activation in ad-supported streaming grow from 'the many early embracers' to 'the wide early majority' of brands across the full spectrum of major ad categories. In fact, that dramatic expansion in ad-supported streaming advertisers is already well in motion."

Among the trends highlighted by the report:

Most marketers are exploring modern measurement solutions as the need to accurately count their audiences across platforms increases.

Half of the adult population is now cordless , which underscores the importance of streaming video as an incremental reach opportunity.

As consumer behaviors shift, people's definition of TV has evolved—even among older viewers—to include streaming across devices.

Multicultural segments represent important audiences for streaming TV plans as they now account for almost half the population under 50.

Streamers of all ages now prefer watching free, ad-supported services rather than paying for a subscription.

Major multiscreen TV companies are achieving significant scale through their ad-supported streaming platforms.

Beyond audience counts, most marketers are also focusing on TV campaign metrics that really matter to drive business growth like unique reach, frequency management and outcomes attribution.

The full list of trends—supported by accompanying research and insights, as well as a roundup of takeaways for marketers—can be accessed at https://thevab.com/insight/setting-stage-2023 .

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

