Öhlins Racing Joins NASCAR Competition Partner Program

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Öhlins Racing, one of the world's leading suppliers of racing suspensions, announces today that they are joining the NASCAR Competition Partner program. The Competition Partner program, an extension of NASCAR's Next Gen Supplier program, allows automotive-based performance companies to promote their affiliation with the NASCAR organization, as well as products they supply for the Next Gen Car, to fans, customers, and the motorsports industry at large.

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years. (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor for Öhlins to be joining the NASCAR Competition Partner program," says Henrik Johansson, Managing Director, Öhlins Racing. "This marks an important milestone for our legacy in racing, and we are excited for the opportunity to showcase the revolutionary technologies we have developed for the Next Gen cars."

Öhlins, which first started developing components for NASCAR in 1994, is currently the exclusive supplier of shock absorbers for the NASCAR® Cup Series Next Gen car platform. Since the start of the 2022 season, all teams competing in the series have been running the highly advanced, five-way adjustable version of the Öhlins TTR coilover damper featured in elite racing series such as IndyCar and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Cup Series TTR damper was developed and tested by Öhlins engineers and representatives from NASCAR and is designed to help teams quickly dial in precise damping characteristics to achieve maximum performance on various track conditions.

Scott MacDonald, Managing Director, Öhlins USA, says of the partnership: "We have been working with NASCAR for almost thirty years. During this time, we have been committed to developing and supplying products that push the limits of performance and address the unique challenges that come with this form of racing. Now, as we enter into the Competition Partner program, we look forward to building on our cooperation with NASCAR and finding new ways to connect with our customers, industry peers, and NASCAR fans across the country."

The 2023 NASCAR season kicked off on February 19 with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. This marks Öhlins’ second season as the exclusive supplier of suspension for the NASCAR Cup Series and first as part of the Competition Partner program. (PRNewswire)

Since the 2022 season, every team in the NASCAR Cup Series has been running an advanced, 5-way adjustable version of the Öhlins TTR damper, which is used in top-level racing such as the IndyCar Series and 24 Hours of Le Mans (PRNewswire)

Extensively developed and tested with NASCAR, Öhlins’ exclusive Cup Series TTR damper enables teams to quickly fine-tune damping characteristics and adapt to changing track conditions. (PRNewswire)

About Öhlins®

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years. Our focus has always been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from Formula 1 circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 distributing countries.

For more information visit www.ohlins.com .

About Tenneco

Tenneco, who completed the acquisition of Öhlins in January 2019, is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

