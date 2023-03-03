PreIPO® Corporation Receives a Second International Registered Trademark from the European Union Intellectual Property Office for "PreIPO®"

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation® owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO-as-a-Service™, Diligence-as-a-Service™, PreIPO Score™, and PreIPO Intelli™, has officially received a second International Registered Trademark from the European Union Intellectual Property office for "PreIPO®".

The registration covers Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software for administering the sale, transparency, immutability and decentralization of non-liquid assets using the blockchain, tokenization and diligence as a service using artificial intelligence and machine learning, namely, for the sale of smart contracts, endorsements, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens; Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software using artificial intelligence for deep learning, in-depth qualitative evaluation of digital assets, goods, contracts, tokens, artwork, jewelry, wine, valuables, intellectual property and non-fungible tokens.

CEO of PreIPO Corp™, David Grzan, speaks about the new trademark approval for their company, "The acquisition of the trademark will allow PreIPO® to secure its brand identity in the European market and provide greater protection against infringement and counterfeiting. This move also signals the company's commitment to furthering its presence in the EU and serving its customers with excellence."

PreIPO® is proud to highlight our latest addition to our platform, SPiCE II fund, which comes on the heels of the closing of SPiCE I fund yielding a market-leading 50.7% IRR, while also being deemed the best Venture Capital Fund of 2022 in the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem.

For more information about SPiCE II fund and how to participate, visit the SPiCE II Data Room.

About PreIPO Corporation®

PreIPO Corp.® is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO® is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. For more information, visit our website www.preipo.com or email inquiries@preipo.com.

