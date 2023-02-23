NATIONAL EXPERTS AVAILABLE FOR RARE DISEASE DAY: FEBRUARY 28, 2023

NORD Subject Matter Experts Available to Offer Updates & Perspective on Patient Care, Treatments & Policy

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) logo. (PRNewsFoto/National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)) (PRNewswire)

WHAT & WHEN:

February 28th marks Rare Disease Day – a day designated to driving awareness and change for the more than 25 million Americans and 300 million people worldwide living and struggling with a rare disease. Subject matter experts from the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD), America's longest-standing rare disease patient advocacy organization are available to weigh-in on this important public health matter.

WHY:

1 in 10 Americans are diagnosed with a rare disease – half are children.

Without knowing, and even without a family history, any one of us could have a genetic defect that becomes a rare disease, defined as any disease that impacts fewer than 200,000 patients.

There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases of which about 80% are genetic; less than 5% have treatments. Even fewer have cures.

Diagnosis can take five years or more with medical costs three to five times higher than non-rare diseases.

Patients with rare disease incur nearly half of all health care costs in the U.S.

WHO:

Peter L. Saltonstall , President and CEO

– 40 years of progress with the Orphan Drug Act, patient advocacy, policy and advancing care and research

– NORD® Rare Disease Centers of Excellence: the first national network of medical institutions and hospitals dedicated to diagnosing, treating and researching all rare diseases, AND training the next generation of rare disease clinicians and scientists.

Edward Neilan , MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

– Building a team science model to address colossal gaps in rare disease patient care and R&D

– How NORD is solving rare disease - breaking down barriers to care and drug development

– Training the next generation of rare disease specialists - including medical geneticists

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)