Gates Industrial to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, FL , on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 . Ivo Jurek , Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time .

The Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL , on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 . Ivo Jurek , Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time .

The Evercore ISI Industrial Conference in New York, NY , on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 . Brooks Mallard , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time .

To listen to a live webcast of the announced presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

