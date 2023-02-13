Cognizant Names Nella Domenici to Board of Directors

Domenici brings strong expertise in strategic finance, corporate strategy and M&A

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the appointment of Nella Domenici to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent director, effective February 21, 2023. Upon the commencement of Ms. Domenici's term, which will begin concurrently with the previously announced appointment of Eric Branderiz, Cognizant's Board will expand to 13 members, 12 of whom are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome a financial and operations executive of Nella's caliber to the Cognizant Board," said Stephen Rohleder, Chair of the Board. "Nella's insights into the capital markets and the institutional investor community will allow her to contribute immediately. Additionally, her background driving strategy for high quality technology and investment firms, combined with her deep M&A and board leadership experience, will prove valuable assets for Cognizant as we continue to prioritize growth across the business."

The Board continues to strive towards optimizing its balance of director skills and tenures as part of its ongoing refreshment program. With the addition of Ms. Domenici, the Board has appointed six new independent directors in the last four years.

About Nella Domenici

Ms. Domenici, 62, brings significant experience in strategic finance management, corporate strategy and operations, and capital markets. She most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Committee of Dataminr, a leading artificial intelligence company that detects emerging risks from publicly available information. Prior to joining Dataminr, Ms. Domenici was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Operating Committee at Bridgewater Associates, a global leader in institutional portfolio management and the world's largest hedge fund. Ms. Domenici has also held senior strategic and financial positions at other prominent companies, including Citadel Investment Group, Credit Suisse and the Monitor Consulting Group. She serves on the board of directors of AllianceBernstein Holding LP and, from May 2020 to October 2022, she served on the board of Change Healthcare Inc. She received her bachelor's degree in English literature from Georgetown University, her juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center and her Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School where she graduated with high distinction as a Baker Scholar.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

