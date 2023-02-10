Five Elms Celebrates Prestigious Recognition

Partner Makes GrowthCap List

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Elms Capital, a leading software investor, announces that Partner Stephanie Schneider has been named to GrowthCap's Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing.

Stephanie Schneider, Five Elms Partner (PRNewswire)

As a member of the investment committee, Schneider has played an integral role in over 20 of the firm's investments and currently serves on the Board of Directors of eight of the firm's portfolio companies, including Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC), Claravine, Continu, CoVideo, Reachdesk, Shippypro, POWWR, and Skynamo. Just 22 months after Five Elms' investment into workforce management platform LaborChart, she led the strategic sale of the business to Procore (NYSE: PCOR), a construction management software provider, extending their combined reach capabilities to over 11,000 customers globally.

"GrowthCap's recognition is a very well-deserved acknowledgment of all Stephanie does for Five Elms, our team, our portfolio companies, and our investors," said Fred Coulson, Managing Partner at Five Elms.

Verl Allen, CEO of Claravine, also recognized Schneider, "She brings a level of patience and steadiness that provides the space for clear thinking and discussion to take place. Additionally, she has come in and very quickly been my go-to on our board. She listens not just for what is being said, but also is able to understand the underlying context and is very willing to engage as needed on any topic. She always provides value-added insights and feedback; her impact here has been immediate and valuable. She is a true partner for me here at Claravine."

Dave Wilkins, CEO of Ten Thousand Coffees, echoed that sentiment, "After meeting with 50+ top-tier growth equity, VC, and PE firms we came to the conclusion that there was no partner that matched Stephanie's combined experience, approach, and skillset. Choosing to bring on an investor is so much more than just capital; for us, it was about a unique partnership where we could together build the next phase of the company together."

Schneider feels the same about the Founders and CEOs she partners with at Five Elms, "I consider it a privilege to work alongside world-class management teams who are providing a solution to problems that they've often experienced firsthand. I am also grateful to be part of the Five Elms organization and am excited to continue working with exceptional founders to build industry-leading software businesses," she said.

Read about Stephanie and her fellow awardees here.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a global growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Since its inception in 2007, Five Elms has focused exclusively on software investing, building an unmatched network and deep domain expertise. Today, with over $1.5 billion in assets under management and a global team of over 60 investment professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 50 software platforms globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five Elms Capital