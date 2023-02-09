Naturepedic Announces 2023 President's Day Sitewide Sale with 15% Discount on All Organic Mattresses and Sleep Accessories

The leading GOTS-certified organic manufacturer offers something for everyone in the family so they can enjoy comfortable, certified organic sleep.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, non-toxic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, has launched its 2023 President's Day Sale. Customers can shop the sale online or in-store and use code PRESDAY15 at checkout for 15% off sitewide, plus free shipping on certified organic mattresses and sleep accessories.

Naturepedic 20th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

During the sale, consumers can enjoy purchasing healthier, cozier items for the whole family for less money this winter.

For baby, Naturepedic offers the only certified organic, breathable and waterproof crib mattresses on the market, including the Breathable Organic Crib Mattress , a 2022 Good Housekeeping Parenting Award Winner , along with other breathable baby crib mattresses and accessories.

For children still potty-training, Naturepedic features the 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress. This boasts a smooth, waterproof surface on one side, along with a luxurious quilted finish on the other side, so it can be flipped as the child ages. This design allows parents to choose what works best for their children based on their development.

For adults, the EOS Classic Organic Mattress, selected "Cutting Edge Customization" winner in the Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Awards, is an excellent choice. The EOS Customizable Organic Mattress Series features three different styles – Classic, Pillowtop and Trilux, all of which can be independently customized to suit the unique sleep preferences of you and your partner, ranging from ultra-plush to extra-firm.

Naturepedic has been leading the organic mattress revolution since its foundation 20 years ago. Its products are made in the U.S.A. with domestic and imported fabrics by skilled artisan craftsmen in a GOTS certified organic factory. All Naturepedic mattresses are GOTS certified organic and MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, as well as certified to the GREENGUARD® Gold standard and validated as UL Formaldehyde Free. Naturepedic products eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and chemical flame barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

Members of the Organic Trade Association, Naturepedic is also a proud member of 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at giselle@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naturepedic