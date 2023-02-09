Evolution Media Group Announces Speaker Lineup for The Inaugural Streaming Automotive Summit on March 3

Summit to feature Keynote Speaker Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone, and a growing list of industry leaders from the streaming advertising space.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Media Group, a leader in streaming advertising measurement and optimization solutions, will host its first-ever Streaming Automotive Summit in Newport Beach on March 1st-3rd. This inaugural event brings together experts from media platforms, audience data sources and attribution technology companies to focus on how to leverage the power of streaming most effectively for automotive marketers.

"Automotive dealers now have the tools available to execute data-driven strategies on CTV."

The 2023 Summit features a Keynote from Ryan Steelberg, Chief Executive Officer and President, Veritone. As a seasoned technology executive and pioneer of digital and data-driven businesses, Ryan will open the summit sharing insights on the future of generative AI and Veritone's progress in that space, as well as the rapid growth and dynamic offerings of Veritone Voice.

"I am honored to join the Summit and to speak to a topic the market and the general public have become increasingly interested in — generative AI," said Ryan Steelberg, President and CEO, Veritone. "As we see emerging technologies like ChatGPT, we can talk through practical applications for generative AI and how it can augment the workforce, create new job opportunities, scale existing content to new markets, and explain how enterprises can apply this technology today and in the future."

Additionally, there will be three content tracks and two mini keynotes featuring industry experts from Experian, Magnite, S&P Global Mobility, and The Trade Desk. These sessions will highlight innovative developments in streaming advertising measurement, inventory, and audience curation.

Agenda highlights and speakers at-a-glance include:

Keynote : Exploring the Next Frontier of AI: Advancements in Generative Technology and the Growth of AI Voice , Ryan Steelberg , Chief Executive Officer and President, Veritone

Mini Keynote : The State of Streaming , Dan Fairclough , Head of Specialized Demand, Magnite

Panel : How do you Measure the Impact of your Streaming Advertising, Matt Mendez , Senior Director of Client Development, The Trade Desk and Scott Hedges , Head of Sales, Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility

Mini Keynote: Automotive Industry Sales Forecast , Joe Kyriakoza , VP & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility

Mini Keynote: Rising Interest Rates and the Impact to the Consumer, Melinda Zabritski , Senior Director of Automotive Financial Solutions, Experian

Panel : Curating an Impactful Audience for Streaming, Laurel Malhotra , Director of Automotive Marketing Solutions at Experian and Joe Kyriakoza , VP & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility

Panel: Why CPM and Channel Don't Matter in Streaming with an Attribution-first Strategy, Dan Fairclough , Head of Specialized Demand, Magnite and Matt Mendez , Senior Director of Client Development, The Trade Desk

"This is a critical moment as more consumers – and auto buyers – are watching premium video content via streaming apps and devices," says Matt Mendez, Senior Director of Client Development, The Trade Desk. "I'm thrilled to join the Automotive Streaming Summit to help automotive advertisers realize what's possible in the world of CTV and streaming advertising. Automotive dealers now have the tools available to execute data-driven strategies on CTV that help drive true business outcomes."

The Streaming Automotive Summit will be held at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach, California. Attendees can look forward to a cocktail reception at Topside, lunch sponsored by Hoot Interactive, dinner at the Cannery restaurant and golf at Pelican Hill.

For information about the 2023 Streaming Automotive Summit, including registration and a full agenda, visit: www.streamingautomotivesummit.com

About Evolution Media Group

Evolution Media Group is a leader in streaming advertising measurement and optimization solutions. Working with brands and agencies that prioritize performance, Evolution Media offers best in class audience solutions, premium inventory access, and next generation attribution technology.

