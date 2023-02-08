Prominence Advisors Ranked Best in KLAS for Technical Services 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence Advisors is ranked Best in KLAS for Technical Services with a score of 95.7. All Prominence customers interviewed (n=16) report that they would select Prominence again, that Prominence is clear with costs and that Prominence consistently exceeds expectations.

"At all phases of our engagements, from scoping and goal setting, to solution delivery and knowledge transfer, our team is constantly focused on exceeding customer expectations, and it's great to see that recognized," said Rose Thayer. "I'm proud of our team's accomplishments and happy to see our impact on our customers!"

As an organization, Prominence has a long history of helping healthcare organizations do more with their data. Operating under two core values – do great work and move mountains – Prominence has completed thousands of engagements with hundreds of healthcare organizations across the US, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals.

"This is the most meaningful award Prominence has won to date because it's awarded solely on how our customer's rate us," said Bobby Bacci, CEO & Founder. "I can't think of a better measure and our team continues to raise the bar each and every year."

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded over a decade ago by former Epic leaders, Prominence works with more than 80 healthcare organizations across the nation, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals in the nation to deliver award-winning services in the following areas:

50+ healthcare accelerator templates

$720M+ documented ROI

Expertise in every layer of the data stack

Align people, processes and technology

Use-case based engagement to drive ROI

Leverage pre-existing systems and processes

Certifications in every module

Staff augmentation & managed services

Cogito expertise

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at KLASresearch.com.

