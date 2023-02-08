Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q3 and 9M FY2023

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), today announced its consolidated results for the third quarter (Q3) and nine month (9M) ended 31th December 2022.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(In INR Crores)
Particulars
Quarterly
YTD
Q3
FY23
Q3
FY22
YoY
Q2
FY23
QoQ
9M
FY23
9M
FY22
YoY
Revenue from Operation
1,716
1,539
11 %
1,720
0 %
4,918
4,428
11 %
CDMO
1,021
897
14 %
940
9 %
2,731
2,428
12 %
Complex Hospital Generic
514
486
6 %
562
-8 %
1,584
1,454
9 %
India Consumer Healthcare
214
157
37 %
227
-6 %
652
547
19 %
EBITDA
170
386
-56 %
219
-22 %
478
749
-36 %
EBITDA Margin (%)
10 %
25 %
13 %
10 %
17 %
PAT
-90
163
-155 %
-37
N/A
-237
172
-238 %
Note: The previous year (FY22) financials do not include non-common control transactions and hence YoY financials are not strictly comparable. Please refer to pages 3 and 4 for detailed explanation and like-to-like financials.
Key Highlights for Q3 FY23 and 9M FY23
- Revenue from Operation grew by 11% YoY in Q3 FY23 and 9M FY23
- EBITDA margin for Q3 FY23 and 9M FY23 was 10% - impacted by higher operating expenses including raw material cost, energy prices, wage inflation and marketing cost
- Successfully cleared 29 regulatory inspections (including US FDA) and 155 customer audits in 9M FY23
- New capabilities / capacity expansion gone live at Ahmedabad PDS, peptide facility (Turbhe, India) and Riverview (US)
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "Basis our recent increase in customer engagements and continued inflows of RFPs (Request for Proposals), we believe that the demand for CDMO services, especially for our differentiated offerings remain strong. We continue to maintain our quality track record with successful US FDA inspection at our Riverview facility.
In our Complex Hospital Generic business, the Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio is seeing a healthy demand. Further, our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering growth driven by power brands. Investment in e-commerce channel is also yielding good results.
We believe in the potential of our business and in-line with our aim to grow, the Board has approved the recommendation to allot equity shares for an amount not exceeding INR 1,050 Cr., subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations."
Key Business Highlights for Q3 and 9M FY2023
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
- Maintaining our quality track record – successfully cleared 29 regulatory inspections (including US FDA) and 155 customer audits in 9M FY23
- US FDA inspection at Riverview, Sellersville and Lexington facilities in the US:
- Continued slower decision making by customers due to macro-economic environment and increased focus on pipeline prioritization
- Undertaking judicious price increases, cost optimization and operational excellence measures to offset inflationary pressures
- Planned growth CAPEX is on track
- New capability / capacity expansion going live - Ahmedabad PDS site (new In-Vitro Lab), significant capacity enhancement at peptide facility at Turbhe (India) and capacity expansion at Riverview facility (US)
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
- Continued momentum in Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) sales in the US with volume growth driving market share gains
- Adding IA capacities in India to serve the growing demand from non-US markets
- Intrathecal portfolio in the US continued to command leading market share
- Injectable Pain Management - Growth in Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 impacted by supply constraints. Production has ramped up over last few months
- Other Injectable - Launched 2 new products during Q3FY23
- Building pipeline of new products which are various stages of development
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):
- 21 new products & 25 new SKUs launched during 9MFY23. New products launched in last 2 years now contribute to 17% of total ICH sales
- Continue to invest in media and trade spends to drive growth in power brands
- Power Brands – Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol and I-range, grew by 39% YoY in 9MFY23 and contribute to 41% of ICH sales
- E-commerce grew by more than 50% YoY in 9MFY23
- Wide distribution reach across 200,000 outlets and 12,000+ organised retail stores. Also presence across all leading e-commerce platforms
* VAI – Voluntary Action Indicated
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
(In INR Crores)
Reported Financials
Particulars
Quarterly
Year To Date (YTD)
Q3 FY23
Q3 FY22
YoY
Q2 FY23
QoQ
9M FY23
9M FY22
YoY
Revenue from Operations
1,716
1,539
11 %
1,720
0 %
4,918
4,428
11 %
Other Income
83
161
-49 %
46
79 %
201
198
1 %
Total Income
1,799
1,700
6 %
1,766
2 %
5,119
4,625
11 %
Material Cost
625
547
14 %
664
-6 %
1,864
1,611
16 %
Employee Expenses
492
396
24 %
470
5 %
1,423
1,186
20 %
Other Expenses
511
370
38 %
413
24 %
1,355
1,079
26 %
EBITDA
170
386
-56 %
219
-22 %
478
749
-36 %
Finance Cost
95
50
89 %
83
14 %
240
141
70 %
Depreciation
164
147
12 %
166
-1 %
492
421
17 %
Share of net profit of associates
16
9
70 %
11
40 %
47
40
16 %
Profit Before Tax
-73
198
-137 %
-19
N/A
-207
227
-191 %
Tax
17
35
-52 %
11
49 %
22
40
-46 %
Net Profit after Tax
-90
163
-155 %
-30
N/A
-230
187
-223 %
Exceptional item
0
0
N/A
-7
N/A
-7
-15
N/A
Net Profit after Tax after exceptional item
-90
163
-155 %
-37
N/A
-237
172
-238 %
Note: Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 financials are strictly not comparable to Q3FY22 and 9MFY22 respectively
The Hon'ble NCLT, on 12th Aug'22, approved the composite scheme of demerger of the Pharma business from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) into Piramal Pharma Ltd. and amalgamation of PPL's wholly owned subsidiaries Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (HPPL) and Convergence Chemical Pvt Ltd (CCPL) into itself with an appointed date of 1st Apr'22.
Accordingly, the financial statements of PPL have been prepared giving effect to the scheme from 1st Apr'2022.
Financial statements of CCPL and HPPL, wholly owned subsidiaries of PPL have been combined as if the amalgamation had occurred on 1st April, 2021 or from the date on which the Company acquired control over these subsidiaries, whichever is later.
Prior to the demerger, PPL had entered into an arrangement with PEL for continued onward sale by PEL, of products under Government tenders that were obtained in the name of PEL, till obligations under these tenders were fully met. The agreement also included sale of PPL's Consumer products (OTC) through PEL's CFA (Carrying and Forwarding Agent) network till all requisite licenses, registrations, permits were fully transferred in the name of PPL.
In accordance with the scheme the demerger of pharma undertaking has been considered as non-common control transaction and accounted as business combination as per Ind-AS 103 in the financial statements of PPL w.e.f 1st Apr'22. Accordingly, the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec'22 are not comparable with corresponding previous periods. Like-to-Like financials are as shown in the table below.
Also, all the closing inventory as on 31st Mar'22 at PEL, in respect of such transactions included the margin element charged by PPL to PEL on arm's length basis. Since the demerger is effective 1st Apr'22, the opening inventory transferred to PPL at fair value (provisional) as per IND-AS included the margin element and the same has been charged to the P&L in Q1FY23 of PPL financial statements, on sale of such products in PPL.
The one-time, non-recurring impact on EBITDA of this inventory margin in Q1FY23 financial statements is INR 68Cr.
Like-to-Like Financials
(In INR Crores)
Particulars
Quarterly
Year To Date (YTD)
Q3FY23
Q3FY22
YoY
Q2FY23
QoQ
9MFY23
9MFY22
YoY
Revenue from Operations
1,716
1,578
9 %
1,720
0 %
4,918
4,561
8 %
CDMO
1,021
922
11 %
940
9 %
2,731
2,566
6 %
CHG
514
491
5 %
562
-8 %
1,584
1,454
9 %
ICH
214
167
28 %
227
-6 %
652
535
22 %
EBITDA
170
348
-51 %
219
-22 %
546
714
-24 %
EBITDA margin
10 %
22 %
13 %
11 %
16 %
Q3 and 9M FY2023 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 9th February 2023 at 5:00 PM (IST) to discuss its Q3 and 9M FY2023 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
Event
Location & Time
Telephone Number
Conference call on
India – 5:00 PM IST
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
USA – 6:30 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
Toll free number
18667462133
UK – 11:30 AM
(London Time)
Toll free number
08081011573
Singapore – 7:30 PM
(Singapore Time)
Toll free number
8001012045
Hong Kong – 7:30 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
Toll free number
800964448
Express Join with Diamond Pass™
use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call – https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3875819&linkSecurityString=132719d2f8
About Piramal Pharma Ltd:
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, PPL received 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.
For more information visit: https://www.piramal.com/pharma/, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg
View original content:
SOURCE Piramal Pharma Ltd