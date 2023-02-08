Natural Grocers® Presents Annual Donation to Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

The Company raised almost $33,500 on January 16, 2023, towards the Foundation's College Graduation Assistance Program Fund

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., concluded its annual in-store fundraising campaign in support of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (JJOA) on January 16, 2023. The company raised almost $33,500 towards JJOA's College Graduation Assistance Program (GAP) Fund by donating a portion of their sales at their stores nationwide.

Founded in 1938, JJOA is proudly engaged with 262 chapters, representing more than 70,000 family members making a difference in communities nationwide. (PRNewswire)

The GAP Fund is used to provide scholarship funds to directly satisfy tuition debt of students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Natural Grocers pledged to donate 1% of sales from its existing 165 stores, to help students attending HBCUs achieve their goals.

Executive Director Pier Blake of Jack and Jill of America Foundation, stated, "We'd like to thank Natural Grocers and its customers that supported our College GAP Fund. We are excited to count Natural Grocers as our annual legacy contributor to students at HBCUs. Jack and Jill Foundation works to build strong families, improve health and wellness and advance educational opportunities, especially those attending our Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We could not do this work without donors like Natural Grocers!"

SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES TOGETHER

This ongoing partnership between Natural Grocers and Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Inc. was born of a shared value system of commitment to the communities and families they serve through education and empowerment.

Natural Grocers has a longstanding history of giving back to its communities since it was established in 1955. With now 166 stores in 21 states, Natural Grocers' commitment is manifested by supporting the health and wellbeing of its communities with free Nutrition Education and high-quality affordable health and wellness choices that are accessible to all.

Founded in 1938, JJOA is proudly engaged with 262 chapters, representing more than 70,000 family members making a difference in communities nationwide. The organization is dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. Jack and Jill Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

"Our partnership with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Natural Grocers is groundbreaking and is born out of our shared values to give back to the communities we serve. This fundraising initiative is an annual campaign in markets where Jack and Jill of America, Inc. has a presence and a collaboration to help the Foundation Transform African American communities, 'one child at a time'," concluded Anthony Trotman, President of the Board for Jack and Jill Foundation (JJOAF).

In addition to the national fundraising campaign on January 16, 2023, the partnership extends to a year-round give-back program with 13 JJOA regional chapters based in Colorado, Texas, Oregon, and Arkansas. Every JJOA member in these markets has received a Natural Grocers + Jack and Jill of America Partnership card, which when presented at a Natural Grocers checkout automatically triggers an uncapped 5% of sales give-back to the organization. 2.5% goes back to their chapter and 2.5% goes to the JJOA HBCU Gap Fund. Members also receive additional cards to share with friends and family.

Click here to learn more about the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Inc. and the College GAP Fund.

Additional details on the partnership between Natural Grocers and JJOA can be found here

TEXT "CloseTheGAP" to 44321 to directly support the College GAP Fund and educate students from HBCUs.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.