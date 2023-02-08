HIGHLIGHTS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF KINDNESS COLLECTION DESIGNED TO CREATE CURIOUS, CREATIVE, CARING, & CONFIDENT CHILDREN

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights , a global media brand, brings the power of kindness to life with the launch of its kindness collection. Highlights welcomes five titles designed to encourage kids to be their best selves wherever they go. Expertly crafted to nurture your child's empathy and compassion, these five new storybooks and social emotional learning activities encourage kids to grow into their best selves: Curious, Creative, Caring, and Confident.

Highlights for Children (PRNewswire)

"Here at Highlights, we're dedicated to inspiring the next generation and we're excited to continue that mission with the launch of our Kindness Collection," said Mary-Alice Moore, EVP, Product Development & Strategy. "In addition to the helpful resources on Highlights Parents, all five books and activities will help to deliver the building blocks of empathy and kindness for young children."

Here are the top five kindness titles.

Highlights Kindness Library – Filled with joyful illustrations and simple words that explore what it means to be kind, these 3 hardcover kindness books feature kids of all abilities and backgrounds and everyday examples of simple ways to practice kindness, compassion, empathy, and gratitude at home and out in the world (MSRP $49.99 , ages 2+). – Filled with joyful illustrations and simple words that explore what it means to be kind, these 3 hardcover kindness books feature kids of all abilities and backgrounds and everyday examples of simple ways to practice kindness, compassion, empathy, and gratitude at home and out in the world (MSRP, ages 2+).

Learning Kindness Book – Build social-emotional skills through stories, puzzles, poems, drawing, learning activities & more (MSRP $14.99 , ages 3+). – Build social-emotional skills through stories, puzzles, poems, drawing, learning activities & more (MSRP, ages 3+).

Kindness Baking Kit – This kit comes with all the dry ingredients (and a heart-shaped cookie cutter and an activity booklet), you need to make delicious cookies as a fun way to spend time together, welcome new neighbors or cheer up a friend to spread some kindness. (MSRP $35.99 , ages 5+). – This kit comes with all the dry ingredients (and a heart-shaped cookie cutter and an activity booklet), you need to make delicious cookies as a fun way to spend time together, welcome new neighbors or cheer up a friend to spread some kindness. (MSRP, ages 5+).

Learning Kindness Activity Set – Introduce preschoolers and kindergarteners to the importance of kindness with 96 pages of activities that cover a range of school skills from letter and number tracing to critical thinking in activities, puzzles, and games (MSRP $14.99 , ages 3+). – Introduce preschoolers and kindergarteners to the importance of kindness with 96 pages of activities that cover a range of school skills from letter and number tracing to critical thinking in activities, puzzles, and games (MSRP, ages 3+).

Stick with Kindness Reusable Sticker Playscenes – Designed to help kids 3-6 understand real-world examples of kindness, the reusable sticker activity set includes 3 double-sided playscenes and more than 175 vinyl cling stickers to create scenes again and again. (MSRP $14.99 , ages 3+). Designed to help kids 3-6 understand real-world examples of kindness, the reusable sticker activity set includes 3 double-sided playscenes and more than 175 vinyl cling stickers to create scenes again and again. (MSRP, ages 3+).

All five kindness collection books and activities can be purchased on Highlights.com or Amazon. For resources on raising kind children, visit Highlights' new site, Highlights Parents, that was designed to nurture confident parenting.

About Highlights:

Founded in 1946, Highlights for Children is a global brand dedicated to publishing content and creating experiences for children, families and teachers that engage, delight, and foster joyful learning. Renowned for its popular magazines that feature the beloved Hidden Pictures puzzles, Highlights publishes three primary titles: Highlights Magazine (ages 6-12), High Five Magazine (ages 2-5), and Hello Magazine (ages 0-2). Through a diverse and expanding portfolio that includes books, clothing, gear, crafts and activities, and puzzle book clubs, Highlights inspires kids to be their best selves - curious, creative, confident and caring. Created to be a trusted resource for more confident parenting and a more optimistic world, Highlights recently launched a website for parents. Connect with Highlights: Highlights.com, Parents.highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com. Follow Highlights: Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Join the conversation: #MyHighlightsKid

Media Contact:

Megan Lloyd Payne

Highlights

PRDepartment@Highlights.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highlights for Children