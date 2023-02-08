FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022

Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Value, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the "gold standard" and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.

"I want to thank our customers – who continue to partner with us year after year. Our industry-leading NPS shows how we continue to deliver for those brands – supporting their growth and transformation to enable better scale within their businesses," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "I am proud of our 2022 results, which demonstrate that our differentiated approach to supporting specific franchise and multi-location processes like unit sales, field operations, royalty collection, and frontline employee training is unmatched in the market. As the market leader year after year, we continue to prove that FranConnect can deliver with the speed, scale, and innovation that brands expect in today's dynamic market."

This announcement comes on the heels of continued innovation in FranConnect's core technology and offerings in the franchise market, including the acquisition of World Manager – a global provider of enterprise learning management and front-line employee engagement solutions to multi-unit businesses. Operations teams are now empowered to develop and deploy highly customized branded content to support front-line employee training for improved onboarding and engagement and enable brands to monitor engagement success at the unit-level. This acquisition expanded FranConnect's customer portfolio to include some of the largest multi-location brands, including Forever 21, Billabong, Long John Silver's, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, Nando's, Gloria Jean's Coffees, and Ben & Jerry's and further extend operations in Australia and Colombia.

As part of FranConnect's strategy to continuously enhance the value of its platform, the company delivered a number of new products and solutions, including:

Royalty Manager capabilities to support the complex royalty and fee calculations of international franchise systems. Advancedcapabilities to support the complex royalty and fee calculations of international franchise systems.

Performance Management of active units, including Franchise Scorecards that aggregate operational and performance information across disparate data sources into benchmark KPIs and a new Projects capability to track growth initiatives rolling out across the franchise system. New capabilities forof active units, includingthat aggregate operational and performance information across disparate data sources into benchmark KPIs and a newcapability to track growth initiatives rolling out across the franchise system.

Enhanced support for Multi-Unit Territory Development and Transfers and Terminations for enterprise brands .

New Consulting Programs to assist brands in tackling key growth challenges including how to speed up onboarding, increase franchisee performance and improve brand consistency.

To capitalize on growth opportunities, FranConnect expanded its employee headcount by 20% in 2022 and made significant hires including:

Michael Osovski named Vice President of Partnerships to expand FranConnect's strategic partnership program.

Larissa Levine named Vice President of Revenue Operations to scale go to market business processes.

Molly Aiken named Vice President of Enterprise Sales to support the growing need of enterprise brands.

Trevor Anthony named Chief of Staff to lead strategic planning and growth initiatives.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management and multi-location management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 1500 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times' Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses as well as half of the franchise brands listed in the "Smartest Growing Brands" list rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada.

