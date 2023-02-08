BIG3 RETURNING TO NATIONWIDE TOURING MODEL FOR SEASON SIX TIPPING OFF JUNE 25

10-Week Season Will Make Stops in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Memphis, Miami, New York, and Washington, D.C.

League to Play and Host BIG3 Festival at Historic Arthur Ashe on July 9 in New York

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced its sixth season will be returning to a full arena touring model, tipping off at United Center Arena in Chicago, IL on June 25, 2023. The 10-week season will make stops in Charlotte, NC, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, Miami, FL, and Washington, D.C., before closing out the season with the playoffs on Saturday, August 19 followed by the 2023 BIG3 Championship Game on Saturday, August 26. The league will be making its debut in Memphis, TN, and returning to a new legendary venue in New York on Sunday, July 9 in front of more than 23,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Games will air live on CBS and Paramount+ with additional broadcast details and venues to be announced in the coming weeks.

"After two years of a semi-touring model, we are finally able to safely return to cities nationwide and bring the BIG3 back to the size of arenas where our fans want us the most," said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. "We have tremendous momentum going into the sixth season, coming off of record ratings and numerous sold out games. We've been making moves this offseason – getting certified by ByBlack, renewing with CBS, and recruiting and signing all-star players – to put together the best season yet and we can't wait to show these cities what the BIG3 is all about."

2023 BIG3 Cities:





Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center



Chicago, IL United Center



Dallas, TX American Airlines Center



Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena



Memphis, TN FedEx Forum



Miami, FL Miami Dade Arena



New York, NY USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center



Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Despite the past two seasons operating in a bubble model due to COVID-19, this announcement follows one of the most successful years in BIG3 history. Off the court, the BIG3 was officially certified as a Black-Owned and Operated business by ByBlack and the U.S Black Chambers Inc., establishing the first and only professional sports league to be certified and distinguishing the BIG3 as part of the ByBlack network. This follows several other innovations in the 2022 season, including the 'Bring the Fire' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

Season five concluded with a near four-way tie going into the playoffs, which saw Stephen Jackson's Trilogy knock off Rick Mahorn's Aliens and Nancy Lieberman's Power beat Reggie Theus' 3 Headed Monsters with a game-winning shot by 2022 first overall pick Glen Rice Jr. In the end, it was Trilogy who took home the Dr. J Trophy, becoming the first-ever back-to-back BIG3 champions and the first team in league history to win three titles, in front of a sold-out crowd in Atlanta and more than one million BIG3 fans around the world.

To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram . The full 2023 schedule, ticket information, and rosters will be announced at a later date.

