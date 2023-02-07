Vonage Recognized as Established Leader in Conversational Commerce by Juniper Research

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized as an Established Leader in the Conversational Commerce space by Juniper Research, a Europe-based provider of business intelligence specialized in providing high-quality data and fully researched analysis to manufacturers, financiers, developers, and service/content providers across the communications sector.

Conversational Commerce is an in-demand retail trend that capitalizes on the growing convergence of shopping and conversations on platforms such as Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, using the chat feature to create a seamless shopping experience.

Elisha Sudlow-Poole, Research Analyst at Juniper Research, remarked: "Supporting enough communications channels is no longer enough to ensure the success of omnichannel experiences. Vonage's ability to provide value-added services, such as strong AI capabilities, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions and payment integrations, into its platform ensures depth within existing communications channels. This secures its place as an established leader in this highly competitive market."

The Conversational Commerce Competitor Leaderboard 2022-2027 ranks 19 vendors scored on criteria including capability and capacity, product and position, and market presence. The report highlights Vonage's strong omnichannel support, including WhatsApp, Twitter, Messenger, LINE and Instagram, as well as the additional value and scalability provided by Vonage communications APIs, including the capability to seamlessly invite buyers to a live video interaction with an in-store associate or customer service agent in just one click.

Juniper Research also commends Vonage on its eCommerce and payment integrations, noting that "the ability to process payments and card transactions securely and accurately will be a key to the future growth of the conversational commerce market." The report also asserts that Vonage's strong financial performance in the conversational commerce market places the company in a strong position to invest in future technologies such as conversational AI, enhanced security features, region-specific payment features and even future channels as they emerge.

"We are thrilled to be named an Established Leader in the conversational commerce space by Juniper Research," said Yash Kotak, Sr. Director Product Management at Vonage and Founder of Jumper.ai. "Backed by the power of the full Vonage Communications Platform, we will continue to innovate our conversational commerce application to meet customers' evolving needs, with embedded commerce capabilities to drive more engaging, personalized experiences from anywhere, on any channel."

Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai, is an end-to-end conversational commerce solution that enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms such as (WhatsApp, Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, LINE, Google Ads, brand websites, and more). As social messaging becomes more important to consumers across the globe as a quick and direct way of connecting with their favorite brands, the application meets the needs of major global brands such as L'Oréal, Ben & Jerry's, and Burger King, helping them to connect with consumers, while also turning these conversations into richer AI-enabled customer experiences.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

