36Kr to Innovate Content Production and User Interaction with ChatGPT Technology

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, announced today that it has applied the latest ChatGPT and AI-generated content (AIGC) technologies in its content production ecosystem to optimize its content production model and user experience. 36kr has always attached great importance to intelligent technology's role in the production and aggregation of high-quality content. The application of the latest ChatGPT technology will empower the intelligent transformation, release, and distribution of basic data, such as enterprise news and market dynamics, as well as financing and other news reports, elevating content production efficiency and quality. Meanwhile, ChatGPT's customized services will also enable 36Kr's platform to publish updates on designated topics, send intelligent commentary responses and interact with others via chats, meeting users' diverse needs in real time. So far, the user interaction rate on the 36Kr platform has improved by 90%, greatly enhancing user interaction and stickiness.

The development of ChatGPT demonstrates that cutting-edge technology is driving innovation in the field of content production and reshaping the industry landscape. In addition, ChatGPT is fully aligned with 36Kr's content operation model, from its implication on content production and distribution to its influence on user access and interaction. Moving forward, 36Kr will continue to explore its application of ChatGPT and AIGC technologies to optimize the infrastructure of content production, distribution and operation, building a multi-faceted ecosystem encompassing pan-commerce, pan-technology, and pan-lifestyle content.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com .

