Van Morrison Announces 2023 Las Vegas Run at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 6, 8 & 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary GRAMMY Award-winner Van Morrison has announced a three-night run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 6, 8 and 9, 2023. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Zappos Theater Logo (PRNewswire)

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Please click here to download image and admat

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Spotify, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Van Morrison is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist, who is widely considered one of the most important living artists of our time. He has albums that are ranked greatest in the entire rock and roll canon. He has over 150 songs featured in major motion pictures, including his hits "Brown-Eyed Girl," "Moondance," "Wild Night" and "Gloria."

Website: http://www.vanmorrison.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/44NX2ffIYHr6D4n7RaZF7A

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vanmorrisonofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vanmorrisonofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vanmorrison

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/vanmorrisonofficial

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Van Morrison Announces 2023 Las Vegas Run at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 6, 8 & 9, 2023 (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.