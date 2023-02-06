Roshambo Eyewear Launches Affordable Baby Prescription Frames - Bendees - to Offer Alternative to Miraflex

The children's brand has developed affordable flexible prescription frames for babies needing prescription glasses.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roshambo Eyewear is a family-owned business providing high quality, Italian made sunglasses and prescription eyewear for the whole family. The brand recently launched a new frame style they call Bendees , featuring interchangeable temple attachments and built in head straps for babies and toddlers.

Roshambo’s Bendees frames are available in two sizes to fit ages 0-3 years old, and are uniquely designed for babies with a low bridge or need for a strap to keep glasses on during activities and play. The interchangeable attachments allow parents to change style in second s with no tools. All flexible Roshambo frames are made in Italy, hypo-allergenic, BPA, lead, latex, and toxicant free. Bendees are metal free as well, using a unique interlocking clip system to switch the attachments. (PRNewswire)

It was developed to improve upon the Miraflex brand of flexible baby prescription glasses. Miraflex was purchased by Essilor Luxottica Group and the warehouse was closed, effectively ending availability of Miraflex frames. Bendees flexible prescription glasses are the best alternative to Miraflex on the market, at an even more affordable price for families.

The Bendees prescription glasses are available to order directly online from Roshambo Eyewear, in addition to a variety of other flexible frame styles for kids and adults. Roshambo also offers home try on kits for parents wanting to try on styles and sizes before purchase. The online ordering system is simple and easy to use, and prescription glasses orders usually ship in a few business days.

Customers love Roshambo: "My son has broken every other pair of glasses he's had. We discovered Roshambo in an effort to find something more durable for him, and we are so happy we did! The entire process was easy from the home try on kit to getting the glasses through the mail. He loves his glasses and looks great in them,' stated Nancy I., a Roshambo Eyewear customer.

"We have had a lot of requests from our customers to create our affordable frames in a frame style similar to Miraflex, and we think we now have the best option on the market when you consider style, functionality, and price. We are looking forward to expanding the line and also offering the frames to optometrists and ophthalmologists nationwide for a fraction of the cost of what families are used to paying for pediatric frames," said Scott Morris, CEO and Co-Founder of Roshambo Eyewear.

ABOUT ROSHAMBO EYEWEAR

Roshambo Eyewear is a family-owned business that provides affordable Italian-made polarized sunglasses, prescription glasses, and screen time glasses. Roshambo frames have a full damage replacement guarantee if the frames break or are damaged. For more information, visit www.roshambo.com/bendees or contact stacy@roshambo.com .

