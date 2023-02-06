New Hiring Engagement Startup, Greetr, Announces Funded Launch; Will Bring Clarity and Communication to the Recruitment Process

Developed to solve the growing interview-process issues organizations face with applicants "ghosting" or voluntarily self-withdrawing from job considerations, Greetr empowers applicants and recruiters across the entire hiring journey

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greetr (https://www.greetr.io) announced its public launch today out of High Alpha Innovation's venture building program with a pre-seed investment from Capital One Ventures, the venture capital arm of Capital One. Greetr, headquartered in Boston, is currently developing its product beta program.

Research shows that nearly 80% of job applicants who drop out of the hiring process cite a frustrating candidate experience heightened by complicated applicant tracking system (ATS) tools. Information asymmetry pervades the process: recruiters face limited meaningful interactions and difficulties differentiating candidates, while the applicant experience is often impersonal, one-sided, and lacking transparency. As a result, organizations ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 companies lose millions of qualified candidates each year – while demand for technical talent continues to rapidly grow.

Greetr's platform brings clarity to the hiring process, instantly conveying updates to applicants with personalized messaging and creating a customized communication solution as they move through the different stages of the interview process. In addition, Greetr offers a rich content-module library and easy-to-implement engagement streams for recruiters, giving employers the ability to track progress, clearly deliver milestone messages, and supplement existing ATS platforms with seamless integration.

"At Greetr, we believe it's time to recruit with transparency and personalization – not just for companies, but for applicants as well, said Bill Fanning, co-founder and CEO, Greetr. "By keeping highly-qualified candidates engaged and excited, we have an opportunity to reduce withdrawals, hire faster, and create a world where recruiting becomes a competitive advantage."

Greetr is led by co-founders Bill Fanning (CEO) and Tracy Adams (CTO). Fanning has a senior executive background in the HR tech space, where he helped large organizations rapidly grow sales, partnership, and customer success activities. Prior to founding Greetr, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of ThisWay Global, driving revenue growth through new business development and partner-ecosystem expansion. Previously, he held various leadership positions at JobTarget and America's Job Exchange. Fanning is a US Army Veteran.

Adams has extensive software engineering, product development, and leadership experience, serving in technical executive roles in the HR space. As COO and co-founder of ArsDigita (acquired by RedHat), Adams co-architected web application frameworks that served as the base platforms for hundreds of third party web applications. She has served as CTO at ACS Enterprise and Competency Assessment Solutions (acquired by Lawson) and played a key role in acquisition of ten companies. Prior to Greetr, Adams served as VP of Engineering at FoxyAI, an AI-powered intelligence tool for the real estate industry.

"Increasing engagement through the recruiting process gives candidates a deeper understanding of the company they may join and builds trust at pivotal moments in the recruiting journey," said Phil Kim, Partner, Capital One Ventures. "We have tremendous confidence in Greetr's strategic vision and look forward to seeing what the company will accomplish out of the gate."

"Bill and Tracy deeply understand what it means to transform the candidate experience," adds Elliott Parker, CEO of High Alpha Innovation, a venture builder that partners with world-class entrepreneurs, corporations and universities. "Nearly everyone who has applied for a job has acutely felt this problem, and Greetr is designed to solve it at scale."

About Greetr

Based in Boston, Greetr is a collaboration platform for recruiters, designed to dynamically engage prospective candidates, bring clarity to the hiring process and fill roles faster. Greetr introduces transparency to the recruiting process by converting disparate and obscured information into an interactive destination designed for productivity. Subscribing hiring professionals leverage Greetr to create personalized experiences for applicants, using content and messages that are tailored to their interview stage, role, and tenure. Learn more at www.greetr.io.

