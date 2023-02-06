BRIE & HAMM, HAMM & BRIE, AND HELLMANN'S: JON HAMM, BRIE LARSON, PETE DAVIDSON AND HELLMANN'S BRING LEFTOVERS TO LIFE IN THE BRAND'S BIG GAME COMMERCIAL

The stars show how easy it is to 'Make Taste, Not Waste' with ingredients already in their fridge and Hellmann's Mayonnaise

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's® Mayonnaise is the perfect accompaniment for Hamm and Brie in the brand's new commercial airing during the Big Game. The spot features megastars Jon Hamm and Brie Larson, who are found chilling in Pete Davidson's fridge next to foods' best friend, a jar of Hellmann's Mayonnaise. The trio aim to inspire everyone to 'Make Taste, Not Waste' by using Hellmann's to bring leftovers to life.

Hellmann's filmed this year's commercial inside a fridge, hoping to show the millions of viewers of the Big Game that all it takes is looking inside and seeing what's on the shelf to imagine the possibilities that these ingredients can become, thanks to a little creativity and some Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Instead of tossing uneaten cheeses and cold cuts out after the game, why not stack them between two pieces of toasty bread slathered in mayo for a creamy and dreamy panini the next day?

"Filming this spot alongside Brie Larson, Pete Davidson and a giant jar of Hellmann's was a real honor for me," said Jon Hamm. "I didn't really think about how much food waste happens at home when you don't pay attention to what's in your fridge until filming this commercial. Pete may have found me delicious, but I find myself inspired to bring my leftovers to life and make a difference when it comes to reducing food waste."

"When Hellmann's came to me about incorporating my namesake ingredient into their Big Game commercial, I was thrilled," said Brie Larson. "It happens to be a delicious, versatile addition to many dishes – just like Hellmann's mayo! – so I hope our commercial inspires viewers to keep that in mind the next time they think about tossing brie out."

"Being a part of last year's ad with Hellmann's really opened my eyes about the issue of food waste," said Pete Davidson. "When they asked me to open up my fridge this year and get more people to think about bringing leftovers to life, I thought it was pretty cool."

Game day is iconic for rivalry, sportsmanship, great food – and tons of food waste. That special Sunday in February is the second most wasteful food day in the year, which is why Hellmann's is back in the Big Game for the third consecutive year.

"Our comedic approach to inspiring viewers of the Big Game to do more with what's in their fridge and 'Make Taste, Not Waste' has been an impactful way to be part of this cultural moment, with this year's spot being no exception," said Ben Crook, Vice President/GM, Dressings & Condiments (NA) at Unilever. "By partnering with Jon Hamm, Brie Larson and Pete Davidson to bring this message to life – literally, with our ham & brie super panini – we hope we can show people again how easy it can be to create something delicious, while making a positive impact in reducing food waste at home."

With 40% of all food in the U.S going to waste and 43% of that waste happening at home1, helping people reduce their food waste at home is a key pillar of Hellmann's 'Make Taste, Not Waste' campaign. Last year, Hellmann's launched the behavior-change program Fridge Night, which is proven to help families reduce their food waste by 46%, according to a large-scale scientific study. Fridge Night, available in English and Spanish for free on iOS and Android app stores, provides "flexipes," flexible recipes and weekly challenges to use up what's in the fridge, as well as a tracker for personal food waste impact.

In support of this year's spot, the brand is launching two social-led activations leading up to, during and after the Big Game. On Saturday, Feb. 11, join Pete Davidson for "Pete's Fridge Finds" – streamed on Hellmann's Instagram page, @hellmannsmayonnaise – for a chance to win "leftover" items belonging to Pete. Who knows what you might find!

To further the brand's commitment to reducing food waste and go the extra mile for the nearly 34 million people facing hunger across the country, after the Big Game Hellmann's will be taking the larger-than-life jar of mayonnaise from this year's spot on the road. The iconic jar of mayo will embark on a charitable cross-country tour with stops in Jon Hamm's hometown of St. Louis, Wisconsin's Mars Cheese Castle, and Toast, N.C. For every photo of the jar on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok that tags Hellmann's and uses #MayoForMeals, Hellmann's will help provide the equivalent of 500 meals2 to the brand's longstanding partner Feeding America®. Also, for every mile the jar travels, the brand will help provide an additional equivalent of 100 meals to the organization. Through this journey beginning February 7 and ending on April 15, 2023, Unilever will aim to donate one million meals to Feeding America® (FeedingAmerica.com).

The commercial will air during the game's second quarter, and was created by Wunderman Thompson. As the brand continues to embody its commitment to reducing food waste and the 'Make Taste, Not Waste' campaign, Hellmann's partnered with Good Planet Innovation to ensure the brand was mindful of food waste and leftovers during the filming of this year's Big Game commercial. Good Planet Innovation is committed to ensuring sustainable and regenerative production practices as well as integration of eco-friendly and ethical products and behaviors into the content itself including movies, television shows and commercials. During the filming of the spot, Good Planet Innovation ensured all 181 lbs of leftover food from catering and craft services was donated to a local food rescue charity and distributed to local unhoused, with the remaining food scraps (367 lbs!) properly composted. For more information, please visit www.Hellmanns.com.

