AGC of California Honors Award Winners at 2023 Installation & Awards Gala

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) announced the winners of the prestigious Constructor Awards and Achievement Awards on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Fairmont San Francisco, at its annual black-tie Installation & Awards Gala honoring the year's best in the construction industry.

"Every year, AGC of California celebrates the construction industry's innovators who are leading the way in building our state," said Dina Kimble, 2022-2023 AGC of California State Board president. Kimble, president and chief executive officer of Royal Electric Company, was elected to serve her second term as president of AGC of California's State Board. "This year, we recognize a diverse group of people and projects that represent how many facets of California life construction affects."

AGC of California's prestigious Constructor Awards program recognizes members' achievements for their skill, unique undertakings, and ability to address the most difficult challenges contractors encounter during project development. Only one prestigious Constructor sculpture is awarded in each category during AGC of California's "Oscar Night."

AGC of California's Achievement Awards honor individuals for outstanding contributions to the construction industry. The Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who make outstanding contributions to construction education efforts and the development of the future construction workforce.

"This year's award recipients represent the diverse ways that people and the projects they build contribute to our communities," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "Each of our winners reflects the ingenuity and originality that the construction industry needs to build a brighter future for the state of California."

This year, AGC of California offers our appreciation and congratulations to the following recipients:

AGC of California's 2023 Constructor Awards

Specialty Under $10 Million

Caliagua Inc., AMC: Site Work & Rail Systems Project

Specialty $10 Million & Over

Royal Electric Company, SFO Runway 10L-28R

Heavy Civil $15 Million & Under

Granite Construction Company, Highway 101 Multi-Use Path Overcrossing at Adobe Creek

Heavy Civil $15 Million to $100 Million

Flatiron Construction, State Route 710 Freeway Widening & Rehabilitation

Heavy Civil $100 Million & Over

Skanska, Regional Connector Transit Project

Builder $15 Million to $75 Million

Otto Construction, Stanislaus State Vasché Library Renovation

Builder $75 Million to $200 Million

Hensel Phelps , LAX Airport Police Facility

Builder $200 Million & Over

Turner Construction Company, New Natural Resources Headquarters

Excellence in Partnering

Granite Construction Company, State Route 99 Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project

AGC of California's 2023 Achievement Awards

Harry Eckstein Safety Professional of the Year Award

Tod Decker , Blois Construction Inc.

S.I.R. Achievement Award (Skill, Integrity & Responsibility)

Jose Mejia , California State Council of Laborers (Retired)

Construction Education Friend Award

Emiliano Sanchez , Oakland Unified School District

Associate Achievement Award

Dr. Giovanna Brasfield , Brasfield & Associates

Specialty Contractor Achievement Award

Nataline Lomedico , Giroux Glass Inc.

Contractor Achievement Award

Dan McGrew , Griffith Company (Retired)

About the Associated General Contractors of California

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC of California advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs and events. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org.

