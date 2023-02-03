Colonial Enterprises, Inc. Exploring Marketing Affiliate

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Enterprises, Inc. announced today it is exploring the creation of a marketing affiliate aimed at further commercializing Colonial's existing assets.

"Given the size and scale of our system, we want to examine opportunities for additional business based on optimization and market conditions," said Dan Gordon, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Colonial Enterprises, Inc.

Colonial expects to continue business planning activities over the next several months related to the affiliate, including filing to create a separate business entity, talent recruitment, information technology buildout, and enhanced regulatory compliance training.

Colonial is committed to instituting robust safeguards and protocols designed to ensure compliance with the Interstate Commerce Act and other governance related to affiliates of federally regulated pipelines. Colonial Enterprises, Inc. is the parent company of Colonial Pipeline Company.

About Colonial Pipeline: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com .

