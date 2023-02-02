Connor McDavid continues to win with CCM Hockey

Announcement of contract extension solidifying their partnership

SUNRISE, FL, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment, is excited to announce a contract extension with Connor McDavid, starting with the 2022-2023 season.

CCM Logo (CNW Group/CCM Hockey) (PRNewswire)

McDavid has been a CCM brand ambassador since 2012, even before his NHL debut in 2015, and CCM is thrilled to continue its partnership with one of the game's most talented players.

Under the terms of the new partnership, the Edmonton Oilers' centreman will continue to wear CCM equipment, while also promoting CCM's new base layer line. In addition, CCM will make a donation to the Edmonton Oilers Colby's Kids program, which provides opportunities for youth to participate in the game of hockey, and which McDavid passionately supports.

"We are thrilled and proud to be extending our partnership with Connor McDavid, one of the most talented and accomplished players in the NHL. Connor's skills make him a true asset to our team, but we are trully honoured to support him in his dedication to the game and to have him as a part of the CCM family. At CCM, we are committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion. We look forward to supporting Connor as he continues to excel both on and off the ice, and to working together to make a positive impact in the hockey communities and help giving access to hockey to more people," said Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM Hockey.

The official announcement will take place to today at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as a part of All Star weekend. The event will be hosted by Sportsnet's Jennifer Botterill

Defining hockey

CCM Hockey is very proud of all that Connor McDavid has accomplished with CCM over the past decade. His talent and relentless work ethic have earned him numerous records and accolades, including:

Passing the 500 th career assists mark and closing in on the 800 career points milestone this season

The Florida All Star Weekend will be his 6 th consecutive All Star Game

Two Hart Trophies (NHL MVP)

Three Lindsay Awards (NHL's most outstanding player as voted by NHLPA members)

Four Art Ross Trophies (NHL points leader)

"I am very happy to continue my partnership with the CCM team, which has supported me since the beginning of my NHL career and all the way back to the beginning of my OHL career. CCM has always been a natural choice for me and I feel very comfortable and confident when using CCM products," said Connor McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers. I admire CCM's continued pursuit of innovation in their sticks, skates and equipment, and I look forward to the continued partnership and consultation with them in making further advances in that regard."

"I am also super excited to give back to the community. By supporting organizations like Colby's Kids, CCM and I hope to inspire the next generation of players, and to drive continued engagement around our sport to grow the game," added McDavid.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Matt Dumba, Sidney Crosby, key female players such as Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Sarah Nurse and top performing Goalies such as Jakob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko and Philip Grubauer. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCM Hockey