Brook + Whittle to acquire LLT Labels

GILFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle, a leading provider of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, heat transfer labels, and flexible packaging, announced its agreement to purchase LLT Labels today. Based in Stow, Ohio, LLT Labels is an excellent addition to Brook + Whittle's business platform as it continues the expansion of its customer product offerings.

Brook + Whittle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brook + Whittle) (PRNewswire)

Led by an experienced team, LLT Labels aids companies of all sizes in finding the perfect label solution for their business. The solutions they provide include custom direct thermal labels, thermal transfer labels, thermal transfer ribbons, industrial labels, and other custom labels. They take pride in their label expertise and are keen to solve their customers' custom label needs.

"The addition of LLT Labels will strengthen our platform and deliver value for our customers," says Andy Johnson, Executive Vice President. "LLT Labels is known for their exceptional customer service, focus on print quality, and talented workforce. Furthermore, the custom label products that LLT Labels produces will expand Brook + Whittle's product offering, particularly in the custom warehouse and shipping label category."

With the acquisition of LLT Labels, Brook + Whittle now employs more than 1,800 people across 17 production facilities and serves over 40,000 customers. The company looks forward to future success as it integrates these two great companies.

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is a leading North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known brands. The company provides pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels with a focus on delivering value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry leading lead-times. Brook + Whittle operates seventeen production facilities across the US. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit brookandwhittle.com

Media Contact: Andy Johnson Marketing@bwhittle.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brook + Whittle