BSN SPORTS TO AWARD ONE SCHOOL'S ATHLETIC PROGRAM WITH CUSTOM UNIFORMS THROUGH THEIR ULTIMATE VICTORY UNIFORM MAKEOVER

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced the launch of their Ultimate Victory Uniform Makeover. The Makeover will award one school the opportunity to refresh their athletic program's uniforms by earning free custom uniforms through BSN SPORTS proprietary Victory Line for all Varsity and JV teams, with a product value up to $50,000. The winning school will also receive a custom uniform reveal video package to amplify excitement around their new gear with students, staff and community before taking the field or court.

Entries are eligible on behalf of any high school employees or representatives and will be accepted through the Ultimate Victory Uniform Makeover site through Friday, March 10, 2023. The randomly selected winning school will work with a dedicated BSN SPORTS team to custom design new uniforms for all Varsity and JV teams within the approved sports, including: Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Softball, Baseball, Soccer, Track & Field, Cross Country, Tennis, Wrestling, Lacrosse, Ice Hockey and Esports.

Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President, said, "All school leaders, from coaches and Athletic Directors to Principals, want their student athletes to feel their best on and off the field, and it's our goal to help them have the resources they need to create lasting memories with their student athletes. For many student athletes, taking the field or court with confidence includes representing their team with high quality uniforms that look great – an opportunity that every school district may not be able to provide. Through BSN SPORTS' largest uniform giveaway to a single campus to date, we are thrilled for the opportunity to provide a full athletic program with brand new uniforms that will spark excitement among athletes and inspire greater team pride."

Giveaway winners can expect to design their new uniforms by curating one-of-a-kind designs within BSN SPORTS Victory Line. As part of the company's extensive selection of private label goods – which includes performance apparel, travel gear and fundamentals, and team accessories and hardgoods – Victory Line Uniforms launched in 2017 to bring expertly crafted uniforms comprised of performance-driven materials to market at competitive team pricing, but more importantly, fast and reliable delivery times. The BSN SPORTS Victory Line will provide all winning teams with thousands of NFHS-approved designs featuring team colors, branding, mascots and number functionality for a standout look.

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

Lisa Bartek

Director of Communications, BSN SPORTS

lbartek@varsitybrands.com

